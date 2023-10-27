NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

The first weekend of the 2023-24 D-III West hockey season is here. And we have a handful of ranked teams in action, headlined by a USCHO.com poll top 10 battle between Adrian and Utica. Dubuque also makes its debut in NCAA hockey.

We’re picking seven games this week, and those aforementioned top 15 battles are on the list. We’ll see how it goes. It’s time for the puck to drop and another D-III hockey season.

Friday

St. Norbert at St. Olaf

The Green Knights aren’t in the top 15 to start the year but they are right on the cusp of it, receiving 20 votes.

St. Olaf comes in unranked and looking to prove it can be one of the top teams in the nation.

The Gree Knights aim to pass a big test on the road and return several key players, including Liam Frasher, who scored 16 goals and tallied 19 assists.

The Oles have a lot of experience, returning 90 percent of its scoring and were just in the NCAA tournament two seasons ago. Troy Bowditch leads the way with 10 goals and 17 assists.

Being at home might just give the Oles a slight edge here.

St. Olaf, 5-4

Saint Mary’s at Lake Forest

The Cardinals have 25 players back, including their top two point scorers in Landon Poellinger and Kellen Theraldson. The big key for Saint Mary’s is it has a lot of leadership with 12 seniors on the roster.

The Foresters are hoping for a turnaround season and have the talent to do it. Seven of the nine players who hit double digits in points are back, including Collin Bella, the team leader in goals (11). Give the edge to the Foresters on their home ice.

Lake Forest, 4-3

No. 15 Babson at MSOE

The Raiders have plenty of experience on their roster, led by NCHA Freshman of the Year Gramm McCormack, who tallied 12 goals and dished out 18 assists. MSOE also has great depth in goal with three players back at that position. And they have the advantage of playing this one at home.

Babson beat MSOE 4-3 back in 2018, which was the last time the two teams met. The nationally ranked Beavers won 17 games last year and have 21 players with experience on the roster. I know Babson is favored but I’m picking the upset here.

MSOE, 4-3

Saturday

No. 13 Augsburg at No. 14 UW-Eau Claire

Does it get any better than two nationally ranked teams going at it in the first weekend? We know the answer to that.

The Auggies were an NCAA tournament team last season and are the reigning MIAC champs. They have the offensive weapons to be a tough team to slow down and an experienced goalie in Samuel Vyletelka.

But the Blugolds are no pushover. They have Quinn Green back in the mix. He was the co-player of the year in the WIAC. And like Augsburg, they have experience in goal with Matt Gutajahr. A slight edge goes to the Auggies in a game that really could go either way.

Augsburg, 4-3

Friday and Saturday

No. 2 Adrian at No. 6 Utica

It’s one of the biggest matchups of the opening weekend. The reigning national runner-up Bulldogs hit the road to battle the Pioneers.

Adrian lost several key players to the pros but have 11 players on the roster who played in the national championship game a year ago. One of the players to watch for Adrian is Jaden Shields, who dished out 27 assists and is motivated after being left off the All-American team last season.

Utica is coming off a 25-win season and played in the NCAA tourney last year. The Pioneers are tough at home, winning 21 consecutive in the regular season and are led by Kimball Johnson, who scored six goals and dished out 21 assists a year ago. Look for two tightly contested games here.

Adrian, 4-3 and 6-4

Dubuque at Gustavus

It’s the first year for the Spartans while the Gusties are hoping for a bounce back season.

There will be a lot of motivation for Dubuque to want to make history and get that first ever win. But Gustavus has the experience and is at home.

It won’t be a surprise if the Spartans steal one here, but the edge goes to the Gusties, who need a strong start to the year.

Gustavus, 3-1 and 4-2

No. 9 Aurora at Concordia (MN)

The Spartans will look to get this season rolling with a couple of big wins on the road against a Cobbers team that should be one of the better teams in the MIAC. Aurora has a lot of talent back, including Giovanni Procopio, who racked up 30 points last season.

Concordia welcomes back its to seven points leaders, led by Joe Harguideguy, who tallied 12 goals and 11 assists. The Cobbers are hoping to make a statement. I think they get one.

Aurora, 5-3; Concordia, 4-3