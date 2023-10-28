FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 14 Wisconsin upsets No. 1 Minnesota, Augustana ties No. 2 Denver, Maine downs No. 5 Quinnipiac in OT, No. 3 Boston College sweeps No. 8 Michigan State

Mathieu De St. Phalle’s and Cruz Lucius’ four combined goals helped lead No. 14 Wisconsin to a 5-2 upset victory over No. 1 Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn., Thursday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Badgers fell behind just 15 seconds in on a Jaxon Nelson goal, but capitalized on a power play under two minutes later and pushed the play all night.

Wisconsin responded quickly on the power play. David Silye possessed the puck at Minnesota’s right circle, then passed to Ben Dexheimer who was stationed at the top of the zone. Dexheimer took a shot, which was blocked by a Gopher player. De St. Phalle spotted the puck in front of the net and floated it past Justen Close to score his second power-play goal in as many games. It was the first allowed by Minnesota on the season.

Back-to-back games with a power play goal for @mattydsp28 ! 🔥 🍎: Ben Dexheimer pic.twitter.com/ez5YwVF1LX — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) October 27, 2023

The Badgers scored again with less than 10 minutes left in the first period. From the Gophers’ blue line, Joe Palodichuk passed to De St. Phalle, who then made another pass backward to find Lucius. Lucius skated to the top of the Minnesota zone and sunk a long shot into the net for his first of the evening.

Minnesota tied up the game halfway through the second period when Charlie Strobel beat goaltender Kyle McClellan.

Carson Bantle reclaimed the lead for the Badgers with 3:30 remaining in the middle frame. From deep in Wisconsin’s zone, Jack Horbach sent an airborne pass up the ice to Sawyer Scholl. Horbach passed to Bantle on his left, who skated in and stickhandled past Close for the finish.

One minute later, De St. Phalle doubled the Badgers’ lead. Palodichuk passed from the top of the Minnesota zone to Dexheimer, who skated around the net and made a short pass through the crease to De St. Phalle. De St. Phalle then beat Close for his second tally of the night.

With five minutes left in the final frame, Lucius found the back of the net yet again to seal the deal for Wisconsin.

McClellan finished with 22 saves and Close made 29 stops.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 23, 2023

Augustana 5, No. 2 Denver 5 (Augustana wins shootout)

Chase Brand scored at 19:39 of the third period to give Augustana a 5-5 tie with the powerhouse Pioneers at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Nothing was settled in overtime and then the Vikings won the shootout.

Arnaud Vachon had a goal and an assist for Augustana, while Hayden Hennen, Owen Bohn, and Hunter Bischoff also scored. Simon Falk had two assists and Zack Rose made 30 saves in goal.

For Denver, Jack Devine went for a goal and two assists, Massimo Rizzo had a goal and an assist, and Rieger Lorenz, Boston Buckberger, and Kieran Cebrian added goals.

Matt Davis stopped 27 shots in goal.

No. 3 Boston College 5, No. 8 Michigan State 1

Cutter Gauthier and Jack Malone each scored a pair of goals to power Boston College past Michigan State 5-1 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd at Kelley Rink, sweeping the series in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Second of the period for Jack Moo-lone 🐮 💻 https://t.co/0fP37cgjBh pic.twitter.com/NyZJkNV2zD — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 28, 2023

In addition to the multi-goal games from Gauthier and Malone, Mike Posma netted his first of the season to open the scoring. Gabe Perreault and Oskar Jellvik finished the night with two assists each, giving the Eagles four players with multi-point performances.

Jacob Fowler recorded a season-high 43 saves for the Eagles.

Karsen Dorwart scored for MSU, who got 29 saves from Trey Augustine.

No. 4 North Dakota 6, Minnesota State 2

North Dakota wasted no time on Friday night, striking for four goals in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 6-2 victory over Minnesota State in front of a sellout crowd at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Jackson Blake potted two goals and added an assist while Owen McLaughlin (goal, two assists) and Garrett Pyke (three assists) also notched a trio of points to help UND score the team’s most goals against the Mavericks since an 8-4 win on Feb. 9, 2007.

Ludvig Persson finished with 28 saves to register his fourth start of the season with two or fewer goals allowed.

For Minnesota State, Sam Morton and Luc Wilson scored, and Alex Tracy and Keenan Rancier combined to make 26 saves in goal.

Maine 2, No. 5 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

Brandon Chabrier scored 3:50 into overtime as Maine topped Quinnipiac 2-1 on Friday night at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

The Black Bears opened the scoring as Donavan Villeneuve-Houle fought through traffic for a finish at the left post midway through the first period.

After the Bobcats equalized in the second period on a goal by Christophe Fillion, neither team found the back of the net in the third.

That set the stage for Chabrier’s winner.

In goal, Victor Ostman made 17 saves for the win.

Quinnipiac’s Matej Marinov stopped 27 in the loss.

No. 6 Michigan 9, Lindenwood 1

Jackson Hallum scored twice for his first-ever multi-goal game, while Seamus Casey extended his active point streak to 12 games with one goal and one assist, and Garrett Schifsky (three assists), Dylan Duke (goal, two assists), and TJ Hughes (goal, two assists) led the way with three points apiece as the Wolverines defeated the Lions 9-1 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Noah West turned aside 19 shots between the pipes to earn his first win of the year.

Nine Times. Nine Times? Nine Times pic.twitter.com/l6kBs47f5b — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 28, 2023

Caige Sterzer notched the lone goal for Lindenwood, and Trent Burnham and Matthew Syverson combined on a 36-save effort in goal.

No. 7 Providence 4, Vermont 1

Taige Harding and Luke Krys each scored their first goals of the season as the Friars downed Vermont 4-1 on home ice at Schneider Arena.

Jaroslav Chmelar and Chase Yoder also scored for the Friars.

Yoder stuffs home his third of the season to extend the lead to 4-1 on the power play! Engelbert forces the turnover to earn the assist. pic.twitter.com/6vgbuB733p — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 28, 2023

Simon Jellus scored the Vermont goal midway through the second period.

Philip Svedebäck made 13 saves in the Friars goal, while Gabe Carriere made 42 saves for the Catamounts.

No. 9 Boston University 5, No. 19 Massachusetts 2

Macklin Celebrini (goal, two assists), Lane Hutson (goal, two assists) and Jeremy Wilmer (three assists) tallied three points apiece to help lead Boston University to a 5-2 win over UMass on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Ryan Greene had a goal plus a helper, while Luke Tuch and Dylan Peterson added goals for the Terriers.

Ryan Lautenbach posted a goal and an assist for the Minutemen, with his goal coming 46 seconds into the game, Lucas Mercuri chipped in two assists, and Taylor Makar scored.

Mathieu Caron made 18 saves for the win, while Michael Hrabal had 31 in defeat.

No. 12 Cornell 4, No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 1

Jack O’Leary, Ryan Walsh, and Dalton Bancroft, all with a goal and an assist, propelled Cornell to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth before an over-capacity crowd of 4,316 at Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y., on Friday evening.

🚨Oh captain, my captain! Cornell leads 2-0 with 8:36 remaining in the first! #YellCornell pic.twitter.com/InAVDH1tIJ — Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) October 27, 2023

Kyle Penney recorded the game-winning goal for the Big Red, who recorded its most goals in a season-opening game since registering a 5-1 victory over Alabama Huntsville almost six years to the day (Oct. 27, 2017).

Ben Steeves notched the UMD goal and Zach Stejskal finished with 25 saves in goal.

Ian Shane made 18 stops in the Cornell cage.

Miami 5, No. 13 Arizona State (OT)

Miami rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final 13 minutes of the third period to shock Arizona State 5-4 in overtime Friday night at the Goggin Ice Center in Oxford, Ohio.

John Waldron scored the game-winning goal 21 seconds into the extra session and finished with three points (goal, two assists), while Matthew Barbolini added three assists to help the RedHawks win their fourth consecutive game.

Logan Neaton made 30 saves as Miami dropped the previously undefeated Sun Devils.

Ty Jackson had a goal and an assist for ASU, while Dylan Jackson and Charlie Schoen popped two assists apiece and goalie TJ Semptimphelter finished with 28 saves.