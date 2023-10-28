Men’s Hockey D-III Independent Preview: A final season as independents

For the four Independent teams in the east, the 2023-24 season will be the final one with that distinction as all four teams move to official conferences for the 2024-25 season among the many new league and conference alignments. Albertus Magnus will join the NEHC; Anna Maria and Rivier will be members of the MASCAC conference and Canton will be part of the SUNYAC for next year’s season.

Albertus Magnus

The Falcons are coming off a 17-win season and are certainly looking for more in just their third season as a D-III program. Once again coach Kyle Wallack can rely on the consistent and excellent goaltending of graduate student Logan Batemen along with key leadership from Cameron Weitzman and Ryan Herpy.

Anna Maria

Coach David McCauley’s squad went 10-13-2 last season but lost several one-goal games and gave every opponent all they could handle. A little more offense and a couple of puck bounces in their favor and the AmCats should produce a winning record this season. Cam Tobey and Derek Raposo anchor a aggressive and offensive minded defense and support a young offensive group that includes seven first-year players.

Canton

The Roos finished 12-13-0 last season and always give their fellow SUNYAC schools a difficult time as part of their Independent schedule. Last year’s team saw a lot of balanced scoring and coach Alex Boak will be looking for more of the same this season with the return of Evan Pringle, Nick Herringer and Trystan and Jordyn Mughal.

Rivier

Shaun Millerick takes over behind the bench and expects to build on last year’s 8-win season. Jon Tavella and Nicolas Paolucci led the offense last season and will bbe looking for others to contribute on the scoreboard while goaltender captain Luke Newell anchors the Raiders in goal.

Players to watch

Albertus Magnus: Logan Bateman – goaltender; Tim Manning – forward

Anna Maria: Cam Tobey – defense; Derek Raposo – defense

Canton: Evan Pringle – forward; Nick Herringer – forward

Rivier : Jon Tavella – forward; Luke Newell – goaltender

USCHO Predicted finish (by record)

Albertus Magnus Anna Maria Canton Rivier

The season opens with Albertus Magnus visiting Suffolk; Canton hosting Stevenson; Rivier hosting Alvernia and Anna Maria playing in the Worcester City Cup tournament with Worcester State, Assumption and Nichols.