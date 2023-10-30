Boston College gets 36 first-place votes, takes over as new No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 36 first-place votes, Boston College moves up two spots to sit No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Denver remains No. 2 and garnered five first-place votes this week, while North Dakota earned a first-place vote and moves up one to No. 3, Michigan is up two to No. 4, and Wisconsin is up nine spots to No. 5, getting five first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Oct. 30, 2023

Former No. 1 Minnesota is down to No. 6, Providence holds firm at No. 7, with two first-place votes, Quinnipiac falls three spots to No. 8, Boston University stays No. 9, and Cornell moves up two slots to No. 10, taking the last first-place vote.

Western Michigan falls from No. 10 to No. 11, and Michigan State also falls out of the top 10, going from No. 8 to No. 12.

New Hampshire enters the rankings this week at No. 15 and Maine, also unranked last week, is No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 16 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.