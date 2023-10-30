Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the October 30, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:

• Boston College, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Cornell all had strong weekends, while there were a couple of bumps in the road for Northeastern and Arizona State

• Two teams that didn’t exist two seasons ago are above .500: Augustana and Alaska-Anchorage

• Harvard wins longest-ever NCAA shootout over Dartmouth 1-0 in 18 rounds

• The tragic death of former Minnesota Duluth star Adam Johnson

