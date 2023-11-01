Michigan’s McGroarty, Denver’s Rizzo, Boston University’s Celebrini, RIT’s Scarfone pick up October honors from HCA

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the men’s monthly honorees for Oct. 2023.

The co-players of the month are Michigan sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty and Denver junior forward Massimo Rizzo, while Boston University freshman forward Macklin Celebrini is rookie of the month and RIT junior goalie Tommy Scarfone is the goaltender of the month.

McGroarty led the nation in scoring for the month of October. In eight games, he had a line of 5-10-15, leading Michigan to a 5-2-1 start. He had a point in seven of eight games.

Rizzo had one fewer assist than McGroarty (5-9-14) but played two fewer games. Had at least one point in each game and began the season with 0-7-7 in first two contests.

Just a 17-year-old, Celebrini led the nation with eight goals and led all rookies with 11 points. He recorded at least two points in five of the six Terriers’ games and scored a goal in all but one of those games.

Scarfone had 1.98/.941 numbers in a 4-1-0 month. Averaged 32 saves per game over five games in October. Highlights: a 36-save 3-0 shutout over Notre Dame and a sweep of previously undefeated Holy Cross (3-2 OT and 3-2).