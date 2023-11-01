HCA monthly women’s hockey honors go to Wisconsin’s Curl, Robert Morris’ Giampietro, St. Cloud State’s Ahola

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the women’s monthly honorees for Sept.-Oct. 2023.

Wisconsin grad student Britta Curl is the player of the month, while Robert Morris freshman forward Alaina Giampietro is the rookie of the month and St. Cloud State senior goalie Sanni Ahola is the goaltender of the month.

With 10-16-26 in 10 games, Curl led the NCAA in points per game (2.6). Led the Badgers to a 10-0-0 start, tied the school record with a goal in nine straight games. She had a point in every game.

Giampietro’s 6-6-12 led all rookies in scoring and her goals and assists were tied for second and tied for third, respectively, among all players. She has registered at least one point in eight of RMU’s 10 games played.

Ahola was almost perfect, stopping 99 of 100 shots in five games for the Huskies. Three of the opponents received votes in the weekly top 15 poll during October. The stats: 5-0-0, 0.20 GAA, .990 Pct. and four shutouts.