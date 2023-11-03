D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 3, 2023

It’s only week two of the season and there are already intriguing matchups lining up across early conference play. Nothing should get teams more motivated than winning and getting points over key conference opponents. It is still very early in the season, and no one is going to win a conference championship in early November but, you don’t want to lose your shot with a poor start in league play either. Last week amidst all the marquee games I finished my first week going 8-4-0 (.667) so of course there is room for improvement, or not. Let’s see how the dozen picks below for some interesting games in the East treat me this week. Here are the picks:

Friday, November 3, 2023

(7) Endicott v. (13) Curry

Both teams are winless entering league play so that should add a little spice the CCC game that both teams want to send a message by winning. The Gulls just couldn’t find much offense in terms of goals at Norwich but look for them to make things difficult for the Colonels who always play well at home. This one might need some bonus hockey to decide a winner – Endicott, 4-3

(6) Norwich v. (1) Hobart

So, you want to know what a playoff game atmosphere looks like in November? Then The Cooler on Friday night is where you should be for a big NEHC contest between two of the top contenders. These two teams always play things tight and goals are always at a premium. Special teams are the difference for the home team who find a late goal and the two points – Hobart, 2-1

St. Michael’s v. Southern New Hampshire

Both teams are coming off confidence building weekends with wins to open the season. The Purple Knights seem to have found some offensive magic early in the season and that will propel them to an important NE-10 win and solid start to the conference schedule they missed out on last season – St. Michael’s, 3-2

Buffalo State v. Cortland

While everyone talks about the Big 3 in the SUNYAC, Cortland quietly outscored their opponents by a 15-4 margin in two games last weekend to go 2-0. League play means the stakes are higher, but the Red Dragons are tough at home and want to continue the winning trend behind the firepower of Nate Berke & Company– Cortland, 6-4

Stevenson v. (3) Utica

Last year the Pioneers needed overtime at Stevenson to keep their unbeaten conference record alive. This year the venue has changed but not so much the need for bonus hockey. The Mustangs keep this one physical and low-scoring, but the home team ekes out the “W” – Utica, 3-2

Albertus Magnus v. Wilkes

The Falcons have made the national poll for the first time after winning their opening two games. Wilkes struggled at Cortland but will be ready to host the Falcons. Tight game after forty minutes but the Falcons soar in the third to their third straight road win – Albertus Magnus, 5-2

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Western New England v. (11) University of New England

The Golden Bears want to prove they can play with anyone in the CCC, and their first taste of league play sees them traveling to play one of the top teams. UNE struggled against Plymouth State, but home ice means a lot to the Nor’easters who find a way to win – UNE, 3-2

Skidmore v. Johnson & Wales

The Thoroughbreds will be looking to break from the gate fast in NEHC play and a road game against the Wildcats should help them be successful. Too much depth for Skidmore and too much Tate Brandon for Johnson & Wales – Skidmore, 4-0

Fitchburg State v. Anna Maria

This game just seems like it is going to be a physical matchup with a lot of scoring coming off special teams. The AmCats just lost out to Assumption in the Woo Cup but get back on track with a nice win at home – Anna Maria, 5-4

MCLA v. Rivier

Welcome back to D-III hockey, Massachusetts Colle of Liberal Arts or MCLA! The team formerly known as North Adams State opens their season against Rivier who played Alvernia close last weekend. Home ice and a needed empty-net goal are the difference in this one for the Raiders – Rivier, 4-2

Babson v. (8) Plymouth State

The Beavers traveled west and came home with two losses and the road doesn’t get easier facing he Panthers on the road. These games are always close and Kalle Andersson is the difference as Craig Russell’s team finds a way to down the Beavers for a big win –PSU, 3-2

King’s v. Chatham

The Cougars have made great strides in the UCHC since joining the conference and certainly want to show other contending teams that they are not to be taken lightly. A win over King’s isn’t a nice to have; it’s a must have! – Chatham, 4-2

There are certainly going to be more surprises every week as teams figure out who they are and what their game is against very challenging opposition. This week adds the spice of conference play to the mix so look for more upsets and teams looking to build some success early in the season. Can’t take any team for granted – “Drop the Puck!”