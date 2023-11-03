D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

Week two is here and another busy slate of games is ahead, including a matchup worthy of the postseason when St. Scholastica takes on UW-Stevens Point while Lake Forest tries to keep its momentum going when it opens NCHA play against St. Norbert.

Friday

Saint John’s (0-1) vs. No. 10 UW-Eau Claire (1-0)

The Johnnies come in looking for their first goal of the season. It won’t be easy against the Blugolds, who are nationally ranked and riding high after a big win over Augsburg last week in a battle of ranked teams. Slowing down the balanced offensive attack of the Blugolds is key. A quick UW-Eau Claire is important if it is to prevail on the road against a team that is always tough at home.

UW-Eau Claire, 4-3

UW-Superior at No. 12 Augsburg (0-1)

The Auggies lost a tough one in overtime against UW-Eau Claire last week despite scoring four goals.

Shoring up things defensively is going to be important. Augsburg was outshot 38-16. Samuel Vyletelka made 33 saves. If he’s on his game, the Auggies will be tough to beat. The Yellowjackets are looking to bounce back as well after a wild comeback attempt fell short.

One thing is for certain. UW-Superior can score goals and it’s a team that won’t back down from a challenge.

Augsburg, 5-4

Saturday

UW-Stout (0-0) at No. 12 Augsburg (0-1)

The Auggies face their second consecutive tough test here when they take on the Blue Devils, who are coming off a stellar season. The Blue Devils are in a similar position as they will come into this game after playing St. Scholastica a night earlier in their opener. The Blue Devils beat the Auggies in overtime a year ago. Maybe it happens again.

UW-Stout, 4-3

No 5 UW-Stevens Point (1-0) at St. Scholastica (1-0)

The Pointers were an NCAA tournament team last season. The Saints just missed on a playoff berth after falling short in the MIAC championship game. This is a statement kind of opportunity for St. Scholastica, who have two of the best offensive players in the country in Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov.

UW-Stevens Point is facing a big test on the road and is coming off a 4-2 win over St. Norbert. We are going to see a lot of offense in this one. Hard to bet against the Pointers, but in this instance, let’s go with the upset.

St. Scholastica, 6-5

Friday and Saturday

Bethel (2-0) vs. St. Olaf (1-1)

A home-and-home matchup between two MIAC teams, starting Friday with the Royals hosting the Oles.

Bethel is off to a great start and has a ton of confidence after knocking off nationally ranked St. Norbert for the first time since 1989. Austy Ryman was a key to success, stopping 61 shots in two games over the weekend, including 31 against the Green Knights.

While Ryman as the defensive player of the week in the MIAC, the Oles had the offensive player of the week in Jonathan Young, who scored twice and dished out an assist last weekend. Should be a fun series to watch.

Bethel, 4-1; St. Olaf, 3-2

Lake Forest (2-0) at St. Norbert (1-1)

Big opportunity here for Lake Forest, which looked impressive over the opening weekend, scoring 14 goals in two games and not allowing one. The Foresters beat then nationally ranked Babson along the way winning 4-0, and if that offense is clicking, they will be tough to beat.

The Green Knights are at home and that could play to their advantage. And they certainly have the talent to get the job done. I’m looking for a split here.

Lake Forest, 5-2; St. Norbert, 4-3

MSOE (2-0) at Lawrence (1-1)

The Raiders have two wins, including one over Babson, and are playing well going into week two of the season. A total of 12 players have at least one point, with Carson Jones and Jacob Bosse each scoring three goals. That balanced attack will be key to their success this weekend. The Vikings split last weekend against Northland but will need a great game defensively to have a chance at success in this series.

MSOE, 4-2 and 5-2

No. 2 Adrian (0-1-1) at Marian (0-2)

The Bulldogs have yet to win a game but they played Utica tough last weekend and hope to have a better result against the Sabres in their first NCHA series of the weekend. Adrian scored only two goals in two games against Utica but should get its offense going against the Sabres. Marian managed only three goals in two games last weekend and it won’t be easy putting the puck in the net against the Bulldogs.

Adrian 6-2 and 5-1