McCormack embraces chance to be a leader, playmaker for MSOE hockey team

Gramm McCormack was the rookie of the year in the NCHA last season. And while that is officially an individual award, the MSOE forward doesn’t see it that way.

“It was definitely a cool accomplishment, but I look at it more as a team award, because without those guys on my team, I don’t really get that award,” McCormack said. “It puts Milwaukee School of Engineering on the map, and that was cool. But it goes back to the guys I played with and the coaches for putting me in a good position.”

An All-USCHO.com Rookie team selection as well, McCormack is coming off a year where he tallied 12 goals and dished out 18 assists, leading the team in both categories to help the Raiders go 15-12 overall and 9-9 in the conference.

McCormack and the Raiders are off to a 2-0 start this season, their record including a 4-1 win over then No. 15 Babson in the season opener last week. Several players have stepped up, with Carson Jones leading the team in points (3 goals, 2 assists) and Jacob Bossee tallying three goals. A total of 12 players have at least one point.

“I feel good and the team is looking really good. Everyone is buying in. We have a good group of guys,” McCormack said.

McCormack added that getting two wins, especially with one coming against one of the nation’s best, bolsters the team’s confidence moving forward.

“It’s a huge confidence boost,” McCormack said. We came into the weekend focusing on ourselves, knowing we are as good as any other team in country and that we can beat anyone. We want to continue riding that confidence.”

The native of Grand Rapids Michigan has always been a hockey player. He started playing when he was just 4 years old. The competition aspect of the game fit with his mentality.

“I come from a competitive family. I’m very competitive in hockey. You have to be,” McCormack said. “I love the compete that comes with game and the heart you need to play the game. I love the fast pace of making plays and scoring goals.”

He brings a lot to the table as a hockey player, noting the fast pace of it all is something that plays to his strength.

“I like to say I’m a fast player, a tenacious player,” McCormack said. “I like to get on the puck quick, forecheck hard, make turnovers. I’d say I’m a playmaker. As soon as I get the puck, I’m going to make a play with it, whether that’s scoring or giving it to another guy on my line to score.”

He’s also learned to embrace being a leader. That comes with being a year older and a little more experienced at the college level.

“I’m in more of a leadership role this year,” McCormack said. “Last year, it was more listening than saying. I look forward to being a leader and continuing to be a big part of the team.”

He said he didn’t know much about MSOE before he got there but it didn’t take long on a visit for him to realize this was the place for him to continue his hockey career.

“I did’t know much about it until I visited the school,” McCormack said. I fell in love with location and the coaches. Coach Graham (Johnson) and coach (Brandon) Richards are wonderful coaches. And then meeting the guys in the locker room really sold me as well.”

It’s still early in the year, as strong of a start as gotten off to, the work isn’t done yet.

“Keeping it going comes down to everyone buying in,” McCormack said. “You could feel the energy when we started practicing. We are a team this year and that’s going to carry us forward to competing for conference championships and ultimately a national championship. I really think we can make some noise with that.”

On a personal level, McCormack just wants to keep doing what he has been so far.

“I think one of the biggest things for me is being a leader in the locker room and on the ice with my actions,” McCormack said. “Whether that’s holding guys accountable or being a guy that others can look up. I just want to be a good teammate.”