D-III Women’s East Week 2 Recap: Conference play madness has begun!

Conference play is underway in D-III Women’s hockey and that means the fun has begun. We saw many close matchups this past weekend including a few upsets and first-ever victories for some programs. It’s also worth noting some teams, one, who has charged up the rankings as of late. This season will be over sooner rather than later, enjoy it.

CCC

The CCC, one of the most up-in-the-air leagues in terms of the auto-bid and 50/50 games has seemed to keep the reputation running as this past weekend featured a few surprises.

Seemingly enough, the weekend featured two upsets and arguably three… we’ll start in Beverly, MA where Endicott hosted Nichols. Endicott entered with a 2-0 record, including a win over #10 Norwich, whilst Nichols, who hasn’t won more than 6 games since 2019 entered with a 2-0 record after sweeping Salem State.

Nichols vs #15 Endicott

In Friday’s game, Nichols pulled off the win over #15 Endicott, winning 2-1 in OT. The Gulls got on the board first when Lily Anderson scored a rapid 1:42 into the opening frame. We wouldn’t see another red lamp until the 3rd when Ema Jaskova for Nichols tied it up just before the midway point of the 3rd at 7:34. Hopefully everyone was back from the bathroom and put their phones away for the overtime puck drop because Nichols’ Victoria Khou would score an entire 9 seconds in (0:09) into the extra frame to keep the Bison undefeated and get a massive win for the program.

Nichol’s goaltender McKenzie Muir was credited with the victory, making an impressive 46 saves in the overtime victory.

Endicott would take game two on Saturday in Nichols 3-1, Muir made another 41 saves in that game, bringing her weekend total to 87…

Salve Regina vs Suffolk

Salve Regina, who’re improving each year under 4th year Head Coach David Lun, have begun the season 3-0 after sweeping the reigning conference champion Suffolk, who’s 0-4, being led by their new Head Coach Abby Ostrom.

The Seahawks got a huge pair of victories for the program, defeating the Rams 2-0 & 4-3 in the home/away series. Salve moves to 3-0, with some very winnable games ahead.

The point leader for the weekend for Salve was Emily Wroblewski (2G, 1A), and goaltender Sydney Baxter picked up a pair of W’s, making 30 saves in Friday’s shutout victory & 30 in the 4-3 win, giving her 60 saves for the weekend.

Other CCC Results

Friday:

Univ. New England 2-1 Western New England

Saturday:

Western New England 3-0 Univ. New England

NEHC

The NEHC had the featured game of the weekend which included #12 Elmira & #13 Norwich. Odds would say Elmira should win this game, Norwich entering 0-2 with losses to Endicott & William Smith, also running with a very young/new roster, but that’s why you play the games…

#12 Elmira vs #13 Norwich

Norwich hosted the Soaring Eagles who were coming off a 7-2 victory against New England College. A rematch of last year’s conference championship, which featured penalties coming into play as well, especially late in this game, but here’s your recap:

Scoring began late in the 1st period when Madison Anderson put the Cadets up 1-0. That lasted until Alayna Toole for Elmira opened the 2nd period with a goal less than a minute in (0:37) to tie it 1-1. As mentioned, penalties became a problem, no powerplay goals were scored, but it obviously hindered opportunities for the penalized side to score. Entering the 3rd period, penalties were 5-2, led by Elmira, midway through the 3rd period, Elmira’s McKenzie Schmidt would take a 5-minute major (contact to the head) which put the Soaring Eagle shorthanded for a good portion of the final frame.

The penalty was killed off, but Norwich’s Marja Linzbichler netted the winning goal with under two minutes remaining (18:06). The Cadets would then add an empty net goal to seal the deal (Aimee Headland, 19:37), giving her team the massive 3-1 victory.

Norwich wins what felt like a must-win game even though it really wasn’t due to it being so early in the season but going 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play is far from ideal. The NEHC remains Norwich’s conference until they’re dethroned.

Other NEHC Results:

Friday:

#12 Elmira 7-1 New England College

Castleton 2-0 Johnson & Wales

Plymouth State 3-2 UMass-Boston

William Smith 3-2 #13 Norwich

Saturday:

Plymouth State 1-0 Johnson & Wales

Castleton 1-1 UMass-Boston

William Smith 6-1 New England College

SUNYAC

The newly added women’s hockey category of the SUNYAC conference had its first official weekend of conference play.

#14 Cortland vs Morrisville

#14 Cortland survived against two former members of the program at the coaching helm for the Mustangs, winning 2-1 in overtime. Head Coach John Briggs, former assistant coach for Cortland, and Assistant Coach Monica Cahill, former player for Cortland, have shown vast improvements on the ice for Morrisville compared to past performances.

This game began with an early goal by Dany Donegan at the 6:17 mark of the 1st to put the Red Dragons up 1-0. Mustangs would answer on the powerplay in the 2nd period, Allie Davidson scored late at 17:39 to tie it. Both teams would battle, Morrisville showing their strides of improvement, but couldn’t hold Cortland as Kait Bourgeois scored the winner at the 3:50 mark of overtime to keep the Red Dragons undefeated, who now hold a record of 4-0 after this past weekend.

Oswego vs #3 Plattsburgh

The NEWHL champion Plattsburgh Cardinals (won all 5 conference titles, regular season & playoffs), look to continue their conference dominance regardless of what the conference is called. If anything, their medals/banners won’t be boring saying the same name each year, good change of pace.

The Cardinals opened their season vs rival Oswego State who’re much improved under Head Coach Mark Digby. Plattsburgh won the game 3-1, but Oswego got on the board quick and early, with Mack Hull scoring 1 minute 2 seconds (1:02) into the game. The Cardinals answered midway through as Adriana Urban tied it at the 10:14 mark. The 2nd period was scoreless, and Julia Masotta would add the winner 11:04 into the 3rd, and her teammate Mae Olshansky sealed the deal with a powerplay goal at 14:31.

Other SUNYAC Results:

Friday:

Potsdam 2-1 Canton

Saturday:

Morrisville 2-0 Potsdam

Canton 1-0 Oswego

D-III Independent

Hilbert College, who went winless last year, notched their first-ever program victory on Saturday (October 28th), defeating King’s College 5-3. This game featured a lot of action, 2 powerplay goals for Hilbert, a shorthanded goal for Kings, and four 3rd period goals. Kings led the game in penalties 6-1 and Hilbert won the shots battle 31-29.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) won their first ever games this weekend (11/3-4) as well, against recently mentioned Hilbert College. MCLA won 3-2 & 4-3 to move to an overall record of 2-2-0 after getting swept in week one vs Wilkes. MCLA is now 2-0 in “conference” play.

UCHC

The defending conference champion #11 Nazareth Golden Flyers swept Stevenson over the weekend, winning handily, 5-0 & 6-1. Nazareth, a very young team, gets a nice start to the season with a few winnable series ahead. They’ve got a pair of games at home vs Kings and then a two=game road trip to Chatham who’s looking to pull an upset, a well improved squad under Head Coach Michael O’Grady. The real test comes on Tuesday, 12/5/23 against #5 Hamilton, who we don’t really know what to expect considering their Coach of the Year Emily McNamara left for her Alma Mater Middlebury (Assistant Coach).

#9 Utica University, who’s off to a now 4-0 start including a ranked victory over #6 Adrian, got two wins for the weekend sweep vs Lebanon Valley, winning a slim 2-1 & then 4-1. The Pioneers faced some troubles in game one as they were trailing early in the 2nd period when Hailey Modlin scored a shorthanded goal 1:25 into the middle third. Modlin then added another an exact 2 minutes later (3:25) to give the Pioneers the 2-1 lead, holding on as the GWG (game-winning-goal). Jordan Kowalski tacked on an assist on both goals.

Other UCHC Results:

Friday:

Arcadia 3-1 Neumann

Alvernia 6-0 Kings

Saturday:

Arcadia 5-0 Neumann

Alvernia 5-1 Kings

Manhattanville 3-2 OT Wilkes

Sunday:

Manhattanville 3-2 Wilkes

Another weekend is concluded, Utica is charging up the rankings, up to #8, while early on we’re seeing the level of competition and skill levels evening out, gone are the days of knowing who’s winning each conference from day one. Enjoy it while it’s here.