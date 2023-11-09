Women’s Division I College Hockey: Podcast pilot

Welcome to what I hope will become a regular feature of the women’s DI coverage at USCHO – a podcast!

Consider this a pilot – or a tester episode – of the USCHO women’s hockey podcast (We need a better name than that. Please, please suggest a better name than that). There’s so much that happens every weekend in games across the country that’s impossible for me to cover in writing. My hope is that this podcast can serve as a place to share insight from games, share what we’re hearing from coaches and players post game and keep fans knowledgeable about what’s happening in all five conferences from week to week.

Todd Milewski, USCHO editor emeritus and journalist at the Wisconsin State Journal, and I recorded an episode discussing the current rankings, recent game results, early thoughts about the Patty Kazmaier and Goalie of the Year Awards and the upcoming Rivalry Series games.

Moving forward, we’d put the episodes into a more user-friendly format, but for now, please bear with us and listen to this first try and then give us your feedback on what you’d like to hear more of in the future.

– Nicole