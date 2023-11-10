D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

Here we go. Week three of the college hockey season is underway and we have some interesting matchups to pay attention. St. Scholastica against Gustavus should be fun to watch and St. Olaf has a big test against UW-Stevens Point.

In the NCHA, two of the better games of the weekend feature St. Norbert up against Trine and Adrian playing MSOE. Both are big early-season battles in the conference.

Friday

St. Olaf (1-2-1) at UW-River Falls (2-1)

The Oles are looking for their first win since Oct. 28 and have managed only one goal in each of their last two games. If they can get the offense going early on, it could be a good night for St. Olaf. The Oles need to start fast, especially on the road.

The Falcons have played well early on. Max Collette and Jonny Meiers lead the team in goals scored with two apiece and need to help set the tone. Playing at home should give the Falcons an advantage here. UW-River Falls is eager to bounce back after a 5-2 loss to UW-Stout earlier this week.

UW-River Falls, 3-2

Bethel (3-0-1) at UW-Superior (0-3)

The Royals aim to stay unbeaten. Ben Doherty and Tyler Kostelecky lead the way offensively with two goals apiece and Austin Ryman has shown just how good he can be in goal. He has a 1.31 goals against average this year. Bethel has been tested, with its last three games being decided by a goal or ending in a tie. That includes a 2-1 win over St. Norbert.

It’s been a tough start for the Yellowjackets, who finally get a chance to play at home. Maybe a change of scenery is what this team needs.

Generating offense early is vital if they are going to avoid another loss. UW-Superior has managed just one goal in its last two games.

Bethel, 4-2

Saturday

Concordia (4-0-1, 1-0) at Saint John’s (1-3, 0-1)

The Cobbers are off to one of their best starts in program history. The Johnnies might only have one win but they are never an easy opponent.

Concordia has some of the top scoring threats in the MIAC on its team. In fact, they have the top three players in points in Matt Plante (6), Caden Triggs (6) and Joe Harguindeguy (6). They also have a solid player in goal in Matt Fitzgerald (1.46 goals against average).

Saint John’s has a pretty good goalie of its own in Bailey Huber (2.36) and if he can play well, the Johnnies have a shot at a big MIAC win here. The Johnnies also showed they can score against Concordia, taking the Cobbers to overtime on Thursday. Huber made 41 saves, tying a career high, in that one. This should be fun.

Concordia, 5-4

St. Olaf (1-2-1) at No. 13 UW-Stevens Point (1-2)

The Oles have one of the top goalies in Lukas Haugen, who has fashioned a 1.28 goals against average and is closing in on 100 saves. He’ll be a key factor in this game and will need to play his best for the Oles to have a chance to win.

The Pointers are always tough at home and that won’t change for this game. They have lost their last two but are certainly capable of getting back on track in a hurry. Brett Humberstone is off to a good start for the Pointers, tallying four points so far.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-3

Gustavus (2-2-1, 0-1) at No. 14 St. Scholastica (4-0, 1-0)

A big test for the Gusties. A chance to stay unbeaten for the Saints.

We’re talking about a MIAC game here that could see a lot of goals scored, though, the Saints won the opener Thursday by a 2-0 score. So maybe defense will reign supreme again.

Nate Stone of the Gusties is tied for the lead in the MIAC for goals scored. Connor Mahony, Grant Ellings and Artem Korolev all have two goals apiece.

For the Saints, Brodie Girod has come through with a pair of goals, but don’t forget, the St. Scholastica also has Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov on its roster. Those two are big-time game changers.

The Saints also have Jack Bostedt in goal and that might just be the difference in the end.

St. Scholastica, 4-1

Friday and Saturday

St. Norbert (3-2, 2-0) vs. Trine (4-0, 2-0)

Both teams have yet to lose in league play and Trine is still unbeaten overall. Talk about a huge early-season test for both teams.

For the Thunder, it’s a chance to make a statement. For the Green Knights, it’s a chance to send a reminder of why they are still one of the best in D-III hockey.

Adam Staccho leads St. Norbert with four goals. Michael DiPietra of Trine has three goals. They’ll play key roles for their respective teams in this one.

Trine, 4-3; St. Norbert, 5-4

MSOE (2-1-1, 0-1-1) vs. No. 2 Adrian (2-1-1, 2-0)

The Bulldogs are one of the nation’s best teams and looking to stay perfect in league play. The Raiders would love nothing more than to pull off an upset.

MSOE has two of the better offensive players in the league in Carson Jones ad Jacob Bosse. Both have two goals apiece.

For Adrian, it’s about its balanced attack, headed up by Mathew Rehding, who has tallied three goals on the year.

The goalie matchup should be interesting with Adrian’s Dershahn Stewart and MSOE’s Austin Schwab. They are two of the best netminders in the conference.

Adrian, 5-3 and 4-1

Aurora (1-2-1, 1-1) vs. Lawrence (2-1-1, 1-0-1)

It hasn’t been an easy start for the Spartans, but this is a team you can’t count out when it comes to contending in the NCHA. They face a Lawrence team that might just be one of the more improved teams in the league this year.

Keep an eye on Cory Checco for the Vikings. He has three goals already this season and will be a one of the keys to the Vikings’ success. Nolan Mahaffey has looked good in goal, tallying 56 saves on the year.

The Spartans have scored 11 goals while allowing 14. They’ll need a quick start here in a series that should be tightly contested.

Aurora, 4-3; Lawrence, 3-2