Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 10-11

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 6 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 10-11.

No. 1 Boston College (7-2-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 4

11/11/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 2 (OT)

No. 2 Denver (7-2-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 2 Denver 5 at No. 16 Arizona State 6 (OT)

11/11/2023 – No. 2 Denver 8 at No. 16 Arizona State 4

No. 3 Wisconsin (9-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 4 North Dakota (7-2-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 2

11/11/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 2 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 5 Providence (8-1-2)

11/10/2023 – RV Northeastern 1 at No. 5 Providence 2 (OT)

11/11/2023 – No. 5 Providence 5 at RV Northeastern 2

No. 6 Minnesota (5-3-2)

11/10/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 4 at No. 8 Michigan 3

11/11/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 7 Cornell (4-1-1)

11/10/2023 – Dartmouth 2 at No. 7 Cornell 2 (OT)

11/11/2023 – RV Harvard 3 at No. 7 Cornell 2

No. 8 Michigan (5-5-2)

11/10/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 4 at No. 8 Michigan 3

11/11/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan 2 (OT)

No. 9 Boston University (6-3-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at RV UMass Lowell 2

11/11/2023 – RV UMass Lowell 1 at No. 9 Boston University 6

No. 10 Quinnipiac (7-3-1)

11/10/2023 – Brown 1 at No. 10 Quinnipiac 5

11/11/2023 – Yale 2 at No. 10 Quinnipiac 5

No. 11 Michigan State (8-3-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 3 (OT)

11/11/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 5

No. 12 Western Michigan (4-3-1)

11/10/2023 – RV St. Cloud State 3 at No. 12 Western Michigan 2

11/11/2023 – RV St. Cloud State 3 at No. 12 Western Michigan 0

No. 13 Maine (6-1-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 4

11/11/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 2 (OT)

No. 14 Massachusetts (6-3-1)

11/10/2023 – Vermont 1 at No. 14 Massachusetts 4

11/11/2023 – Vermont 6 at No. 14 Massachusetts 2

No. 14 New Hampshire (4-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 16 Arizona State (7-2-1)

11/10/2023 – No. 2 Denver 5 at No. 16 Arizona State 6 (OT)

11/11/2023 – No. 2 Denver 8 at No. 16 Arizona State 4

No. 17 Penn State (5-3-3)

11/10/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 3 (OT)

11/11/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 5

No. 18 Minnesota Duluth (3-5-3)

11/10/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 2

11/11/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 2 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 19 Ohio State (3-5-3)

11/10/2023 – No. 19 Ohio State 1 at RV Notre Dame 4

11/11/2023 – No. 19 Ohio State 0 at RV Notre Dame 3

No. 20 RIT (7-3-0)

11/10/2023 – Mercyhurst 2 at No. 20 RIT 5

11/11/2023 – Mercyhurst 2 at No. 20 RIT 0

RV = Received Votes