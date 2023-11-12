Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 10-11

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 6 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 10-11.
No. 1 Boston College (7-2-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 4
11/11/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 2 (OT)
No. 2 Denver (7-2-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 2 Denver 5 at No. 16 Arizona State 6 (OT)
11/11/2023 – No. 2 Denver 8 at No. 16 Arizona State 4
No. 3 Wisconsin (9-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 4 North Dakota (7-2-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 2
11/11/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 2 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 0
No. 5 Providence (8-1-2)
11/10/2023 – RV Northeastern 1 at No. 5 Providence 2 (OT)
11/11/2023 – No. 5 Providence 5 at RV Northeastern 2
No. 6 Minnesota (5-3-2)
11/10/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 4 at No. 8 Michigan 3
11/11/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan 2 (OT)
No. 7 Cornell (4-1-1)
11/10/2023 – Dartmouth 2 at No. 7 Cornell 2 (OT)
11/11/2023 – RV Harvard 3 at No. 7 Cornell 2
No. 8 Michigan (5-5-2)
11/10/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 4 at No. 8 Michigan 3
11/11/2023 – No. 6 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan 2 (OT)
No. 9 Boston University (6-3-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at RV UMass Lowell 2
11/11/2023 – RV UMass Lowell 1 at No. 9 Boston University 6
No. 10 Quinnipiac (7-3-1)
11/10/2023 – Brown 1 at No. 10 Quinnipiac 5
11/11/2023 – Yale 2 at No. 10 Quinnipiac 5
No. 11 Michigan State (8-3-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 3 (OT)
11/11/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 5
No. 12 Western Michigan (4-3-1)
11/10/2023 – RV St. Cloud State 3 at No. 12 Western Michigan 2
11/11/2023 – RV St. Cloud State 3 at No. 12 Western Michigan 0
No. 13 Maine (6-1-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 4
11/11/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 2 at No. 13 Maine 2 (OT)
No. 14 Massachusetts (6-3-1)
11/10/2023 – Vermont 1 at No. 14 Massachusetts 4
11/11/2023 – Vermont 6 at No. 14 Massachusetts 2
No. 14 New Hampshire (4-2-1)
Did not play.
No. 16 Arizona State (7-2-1)
11/10/2023 – No. 2 Denver 5 at No. 16 Arizona State 6 (OT)
11/11/2023 – No. 2 Denver 8 at No. 16 Arizona State 4
No. 17 Penn State (5-3-3)
11/10/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 3 (OT)
11/11/2023 – No. 17 Penn State 3 at No. 11 Michigan State 5
No. 18 Minnesota Duluth (3-5-3)
11/10/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 4 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 2
11/11/2023 – No. 4 North Dakota 2 at No. 18 Minnesota Duluth 0
No. 19 Ohio State (3-5-3)
11/10/2023 – No. 19 Ohio State 1 at RV Notre Dame 4
11/11/2023 – No. 19 Ohio State 0 at RV Notre Dame 3
No. 20 RIT (7-3-0)
11/10/2023 – Mercyhurst 2 at No. 20 RIT 5
11/11/2023 – Mercyhurst 2 at No. 20 RIT 0
RV = Received Votes