Wisconsin collects 32 first-place votes, takes over as No. 1 team in Nov. 13 edition of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Wisconsin sat idle last weekend, but still picked up 32 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, moving up two spots in the rankings.

North Dakota also moved up two spots, sitting No. 2 this week and collecting nine first-place votes. Denver falls one to No. 3, picking up three first-place votes, while Boston College tumbles three spots to No. 4, getting two first-place votes in the process. Providence rounds out the top five staying fifth and garnering three first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 13, 2023

Minnesota stays No. 6, Quinnipiac moves up three to No. 7, also with a first-place vote, Boston University is up one to No. 8, Maine rises four to No. 9, and Cornell drops three to sit 10th this week.

Michigan falls out of the top 10, dropping four spots to No. 12. Western Michigan also dropped four spots, from No. 12 to No. 16.

Notre Dame (No. 17) and St. Cloud State (No. 19), unranked last week, enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 13 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.