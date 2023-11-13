Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the November 13, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:
- Who belongs at No. 1?
- Only five ranked teams swept this week
- Macklin Celebrini is becoming hard to ignore
- Two coaching milestones reached on Saturday
- What is our biggest surprise to this point
