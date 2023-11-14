Boston’s TD Garden to host 2024 men’s, women’s Beanpot championships as Northeastern looks to defend both crowns

One of Boston’s most hallowed traditions, the Beanpot, returns to TD Garden this year with more prestige than ever – and with double the impact.

The annual men’s college hockey tournament returns on the first two Mondays in February for the Dunkin’ Beanpot. And this year, for the first time ever, the women’s Dunkin’ Beanpot championship will be played at TD Garden on Jan. 23, 2024.

The Dunkin’ women’s Beanpot championship was announced last March and will showcase both the consolation and the championship games at TD Garden. The women’s semifinals are on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and will be hosted at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

In Jan. 2023, Dunkin’ was named the first-ever sponsor of the 2023 men’s Beanpot tournament, and their multi-year sponsorship extends to the 2024 Dunkin’ women’s Beanpot championship. This will be the first time the women’s Beanpot has had a title sponsor.

Dunkin’ will be featured prominently throughout all promotions surrounding the men’s and women’s iconic college hockey tournaments via NESN, TD Garden, the four colleges, and beyond.

Boston’s four major college hockey programs (Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern) will battle for the city’s bragging rights. Northeastern will look to defend its Beanpot championship titles in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

NESN will deliver live and exclusive coverage of the 71st Annual Dunkin’ Beanpot and 45th Annual Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot.

Tickets for all Dunkin’ Beanpot games hosted at TD Garden will go on sale Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot

*Note: The Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot Semifinals are on Tues., Jan. 16, hosted at Harvard’s Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

5:00 p.m. Consolation Game

8:00 p.m. Championship Game

Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot

Semifinals – Monday, Feb. 5

5:00 PM: Harvard vs Northeastern

8:00 PM: Boston University vs Boston College

Championship – Monday, Feb. 12:

4:30 p.m. Consolation Game

7:30 p.m. Championship Game