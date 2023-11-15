This Week in Hockey East: Scoring, scoring, and more scoring highlight recent league play as offensive players on full display

Even with winter rapidly approaching, Hockey East fans might not want to hold on to their hats.

Sure, it’s cold outside and hockey rinks aren’t exactly known for balmy temperatures, but with the way things have been going, there’s a good chance a lot of fans will be tossing hats onto the ice to celebrate a hat trick. That’s been happening with some frequency lately, and there’s no reason to believe that trend will not continue.

Vermont sophomore forward Jens Richards recorded his first career hat trick in a 6-2 rout at Massachusetts on Saturday, the first by a Catamount in five seasons. Quinn Hutson, Boston University sophomore forward, notched his first career hatty as part of a career-best four-point night to lead BU in a 6-1 blowout of UMass Lowell on Saturday. Hutson’s feat came just one week after his brother, sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson, scored thrice in one game for the first time in a 5-4 overtime loss to North Dakota. And Merrimack senior forward Alex Jefferies had the Lawler Rink clearing hats off the ice after a three-goal (and two-assist) performance in a 6-3 win over Connecticut on Friday.

Hockey East has seen a flurry of offense all season, a trend that was especially on display this past weekend as the top four scoring performances nationwide all came off the sticks of league players.

Merrimack defenseman Zach Bookman had a career weekend with seven points (goal, six assists) to lead the nation in scoring in a split vs. UConn. UVM defenseman Jeremie Bucheler had a five-point night (two goals, three assists) in the win vs. UMass, including an assist on the game winner Saturday. Lane Hutson extending his goal-streak to four games with a tally in each outing vs. Lowell.

BU freshman forward Macklin Celebrini — who is the top scorer nationwide with eight goals and 10 assists — dished out four helpers on Saturday. Providence senior forward Chase Yoder had four points in two wins with a goal and three assists as the Friars swept Northeastern by scores of 2-1 and 5-2. Yoder assisted on both of Providence’s goals in the 2-1 overtime win and tied for the league lead last week with a plus-five rating.

“He’s clearly a high-end offensive talent,” BU coach Jay Pandolfo said about Celebrini. “Not only can he shoot the puck, but he sees the ice. He knows where his teammates are. (He) has that ability to hang on to it for an extra second, to wait for a lane to open up. (It’s) fun to watch.”

Also lighting the lamp with frequency this past weekend was Boston College freshman forward Gabe Perreault, who posted multi-point performances in each game at Maine. He collected a pair of assists on Friday (a 4-2 loss), then had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie on Saturday. He converted in Saturday’s shootout to keep BC alive before the Eagles eventually won in eight rounds. He is currently riding an eight-game point streak with 15 points in that span (two goals, 13 assists). He is second among rookies in the NCAA with 15 points on the year and eighth among all skaters.

Currently, Celebrini and Bookman are 1-2 among Hockey East scorers in league games (5-6-11 and 2-8-10 respectively), while BU senior forward Luke Tuch, along with Jefferies and Perreault are tied for third with eight points apiece.