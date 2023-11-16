Concordia’s Fitzgerald playing with confidence, having fun between pipes this season

What you know about Matt Fitzgerald is that he is a pretty good goalie, playing the position for the Concordia Cobbers.

What you might not know is that Fitzgerald used to play baseball, spending most of his younger days in the sport.

“My dad wanted me to have time away from the rink, to do something else and be a (multi-sport) athlete,” Fitzgerald said. “So I played baseball.”

Of course, hockey was never too far from his mind. After all, it was the sport he planned to play in college.

“Sometimes I’d leave early or skip baseball tournaments to go play in a big summer tournament for hockey. I love hockey ad it’s the sport I wanted to play in college,” Fitzgerald said.

He’s living that dream and is now a senior with the Cobbers, who are off to a strong start with a 4-1-1 record.

In five games this season, Fitzgerald has allowed 11 goals and has a fashioned a 2.11 goals against average. He’s made 113 saves. He noted confidence has been huge for him.

“It’s being confident in my ability, knowing what I can do,” Fitzgerald said. “It helps having the guys in front of me out there blocking shots and doing what they can to make my job easier.”

Fitzgerald played in 13 games last season for Concordia, making nearly 300 saves (299. He won eight games.

He’s happy with the way things have gone for him so far this year and said he’s trying to enjoy the moments.

“For me, the focus is on having fun. It’s my senior year and I play my best when I’m having fun,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m doing what I love. I’m going to work hard and battle hard and help give us a chance to win every night.”

Playing goalie was something he got into at the mites level. It soon became his favorite position on the ice.

“We rotated guys who played goalie and when it was my chance to play it, I liked it,” Fitzgerald said. “I wasn’t much of a goal scorer at my age and figured goalie might be for me. I fell in love with it and never looked back.”

The Cobbers have given Fitzgerald plenty of offensive support. Five players have scored two or more goals, including Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Caden Triggs. Both have three goals apiece.

Fitzgerald likes the way this team is playing at this point in the season.

“It’s been a good year so far, but there is room for improvement,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re working hard in practice and it can be a really good year if we keep working hard and keep selling out for each other.”

With the MIAC being as competitive as it is, Fitzgerald knows he and his teammates have to be ready to play at their best every night. He embraces the competition.

“It’s so much fun. Whether you are playing one of the top teams or one of the lower team in the standings, it’s always a battle. You are challenged every weekend. Anyone can beat anyone.”

Fitzgerald want this season to last as long as it can and he’s thankful to have the opportunity to play the game he loves at this level.

“It’s a blessing,” Fitzgerald said. “I get to go to the rink and hang out with my buddies, my best friends, and I get to do what I love at a high level.”