NESCAC Men’s Hockey Preview – Bantams looking for rebound season, title run

Always the last conference to kick off its season, the NESCAC is certainly among the conferences that appear to have the greatest competitive mix of teams from top to bottom and this year should see that small gap across the ten teams be even smaller than years past based on simply the talent on each of the rosters. Last year it was Bowdoin and first-year coach Ben Guite who took home the conference tournament championship as somewhat of a dark horse, so it is hard to rule anyone out if they claim eligibility with a playoff spot come February. Looks like some of the perennial favorites are set up for another title run but this conference changes standings almost every weekend and this year is not likely to be different in the hunt for the conference crown.

The Favorites

While Trinity took an early exit from the NESCAC tournament last season, this year sees an added motivation for the Bantams to seek the NESCAC title as their home rink in Hartford is the host arena for this season’s Frozen Four next March. Coach Matt Greason has a solid returning roster in all three key phases starting in goal with Devon Bobak, on the blueline with Teddy Griffin and a host of strong forwards including Jax Murray, Devon Tongue, Gerard Maretta, and Kyle Tomaso. It took a while for the Bantams to get their game going last season so look for a much better start from this experienced and deep roster.

It is almost an assured fact that Williams is in the mix every season. Coach Bill Kangas always has a club that plays fast and competes hard in all three zones. This year’s roster sees the return of Jared Lambright and Connor Berg on the blue line with a solid group upfront including Owen Stadheim, Nicholas Rashovsky, Henry Muller, and Jonah Gold. With the graduation of Evan Ruschil in goal, Cal Sandquist will compete with two first-years for playing time. If the goaltending situation comes together quickly, the Ephs are always a contender.

The Dark Horses

Blaise MacDonald has a stacked roster at Colby and should be among the elite teams in the conference. Andy Beran is among the best goaltenders in the league while Jack Sullivan leads a mobile defensive group in support of a deep and talented set of forwards including John McElaney, Michael McEachern, and Henry Molson along with a pair of D-I transfers in Reese Farrell (Army) and Cody Hoban (Sacred Heart). Scoring depth, a mobile defensive group and excellent goaltending will help keep the Mules in contention.

The Cardinals are backstopped by what may be the best goaltending duo in the conference in Eric Voloshin and Marc Smith. Coach Potter’s team will need to find some key replacements on the blueline but showcase a deep group of forwards that know how to play a complete 200-foot game. Owen Sweet, DJ Dixon and Ethan Davidson will be among the key contributors expected to produce some of the goals last to graduated players.

Players to watch

Amherst: Matt Toporowski – forward; Max Thiessen – defense

Bowdoin: Alex Kozic – goaltender; Gabe Shipper – forward

Colby: John McElaney – forward; Jack Sullivan – defense

Connecticut College: Seth Stadheim – forward; Rocco Testa-Basi – forward

Hamilton: Grisha Gotovets – forward; Jack Grant – goaltender

Middlebury: Chris Garbe – forward; Jin Lee – forward

Trinity: Devon Bobak – goaltender; Gerard Maretta – forward

Tufts: Sam Miller – defense; Max Resnick – forward

Wesleyan: Owen Sweet – forward; Erik Voloshin – goaltender

Williams: Henry Muller – forward; Jonah Gold – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Trinity Williams Wesleyan Colby Amherst Hamilton Tufts Bowdoin Connecticut College Middlebury

Starting later always means the teams are quickly immersed into conference play right out of the gate this weekend. Trinity, Wesleyan, Williams, Amherst, and Middlebury all start their seasons on the road looking to surprise the home teams and grab some early key points in the conference standings.