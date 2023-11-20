Atlantic Hockey suspends Bentley defenseman Lawn one game for major head contact penalty Nov. 18 against Holy Cross

Atlantic Hockey announced Monday a one-game suspension for Bentley defenseman Pat Lawn, effective for the Falcons’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Lawn’s major penalty and game misconduct for contact to the head, which occurred at the 17:23 mark of the second period in Bentley’s home game on Nov. 18 against Holy Cross.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Bentley’s next scheduled game is Nov. 21 at AIC. Lawn is eligible to return for the Falcons’ game on Nov. 24 at UMass Lowell.