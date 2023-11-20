Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the November 20, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review:
- Another No. 1 team goes down as Michigan State sweeps Wisconsin
- That opens a spot for North Dakota with Boston College on its heels
- Two statement sweeps in Hockey East by Boston University and UMass
- Is Quinnipiac now more of an offensive juggernaut than a shutdown defense?
- Will the CCHA be the craziest league this year?
- Milestones for Gabinet, Lammers, and Penn State
