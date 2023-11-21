D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 21, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving!

The Thanksgiving Holiday weekend means just about an abundance of everything food, parades, football and of course, college pucks! In the annual tradition of overindulging, please note the abundance of picks below covering all the non-conference and holiday tournament action I could cram into in a 20-pick slate. Last week my picks slipped considerably as I finished at 6-4-2 (.583) which brings the season total to 34-17-5 (.652). It has already been a most entertaining first half of the season and this weekend should only build on the great hockey being played thus far. Here are some of the first-round tournament picks along with some key non-conference games this weekend in a super-sized slate of prognostications:

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Elmira v. (5) Geneseo

This “Lose-day” battle finds a pair of recently ranked teams facing off and I can only go with the advantage home-ice and recent success gives – meaning the Knights take yet another one-goal thriller and likely with some bonus hockey played – Geneseo, 3-2

Assumption v. Anna Maria

These two teams played in t eh championship game of the “Woo Cup” on the opening weekend of the season but what a difference the month in between makes. It is another one goal game but this time the AmCats skate off victorious – Anna Maria, 4-3

Wesleyan v. (12) Endicott

The Gulls have been playing better but probably have another gear in their game and what could be better than finding it against a top-flight defensive team like Wesleyan. It is a playoff atmosphere with a power play goal deciding the contest – Endicott, 3-2

Brockport v. (2) Hobart

The Statesmen have been solid on home ice and while the Golden Eagles present some challenges, there is too much depth and pace in the orange and white for an upset here. Hobart starts fast and cruises to a comfortable win – Hobart, 5-2

Friday, November 24, 2023

Utica Kickoff Tournament

St. John’s v. (3) Utica

The Johnnies are the team from the west this time around in the Utica tournament and the Pioneers prove to be less than hospitable hosts. New group is showing early cohesiveness and the scores reflect that maturation process – Utica, 5-2

Elmira v. (8) Oswego

These two rivals have a long history of great games between the two schools and this year’s editions will not disappoint the crowd at “The Aud” either. Lots of speed and quality scoring chances equal a goaltender’s nightmare. Lakers take it late by a goal – Oswego, 5-4

LayerEight Shootout

(11) Norwich v. Middlebury

There are few rivalries in college hockey where the opponents have played each other many more times than these two Vermont schools. The Cadets already have several games under their belt while Middlebury just played their first real action this past weekend. Special teams are the decisive factor here in a one-goal contest that is highly entertaining for the local fans – Norwich, 3-2

St. Olaf v. (1) Plattsburgh

The team from the west has not fared well in this tournament since the format change several years ago. That said, coach Eddie Effinger and the Oles give every opponent a hard time for sixty minutes and will definitely push the host Cardinals to the limit. Empty-net goal provides the final cushion – Plattsburgh, 5-3

Terry Moran Invitational

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts v. Castleton

The new team this year opens with the hosts and the Spartans best not look past the Trailblazers who would love to take home some Turkey Day hardware. Despite a slow start Andrew Stefura and company get it going for some late goals and the win – Castleton, 6-2

Rivier v. Morrisville

The Mustangs have already faced some high-end talent in Plattsburgh and Oswego so do not expect them to do anything but compete hard against a feisty Raiders team. I think there could be some overtime and even a shootout in this one – Morrisville, 3-2

Saturday, November 25, 2022

Skidmore Invitational

Tufts v. (15) Skidmore

The “Trap Game” Alert is officially on for this one as Tufts loves surprising ranked and favored teams on their home ice. Thoroughbreds best be ready to play from the opening puck drop and even as they are it is still a tight contest – Skidmore, 3-1

Brockport v. (10) Salve Regina

A SUNYAC v. CCC contest that showcases some great talent on both squads. Expect this game to ebb and flow but ultimately be decided by a special team’s goal and likely one of the shorthanded variety. The Seahawks survive to the championship game – Salve Regina, 4-2

North Country Tournament

Hamilton v. Potsdam

The Continentals have a lot of talent throughout their lineup and two very solid goaltenders. Doesn’t matter which one plays here as the offense paces a comfortable win over the Bears – Hamilton, 5-2

(14) Trine v. Canton

The Kangaroos face a Trine team that is off to a very good start this season and continue that strong play against a very-game Canton squad looking for the upset. Late goals carry the visitors from the west to victory – Trine, 4-2

Bowdoin/Colby Shootout

New England College v. Colby

The Mules would love a couple of non-conference wins in the Shootout co-hosted with Bowdoin but first-things-first. The Pilgrims are always a challenging opponent, and the Mules find a rally to overcome an early deficit in a big win – Colby, 5-3

Suffolk v. Bowdoin

The Rams will have their hands full with the pressure and pace the Polar Bears want to play with in all three zones. Alex Kozic is the difference in goal for the home team in a one-goal win – Bowdoin, 5-4

Non-Conference

Amherst v. (5) Geneseo

The Mammoths travel to Wilson Arena and find a Knights squad that is ready to go for a full sixty minutes but start fast and furious. Peter Morgan jumpstarts the home team in an exciting game for any college hockey fan – Geneseo, 4-2

Stevenson v. (4) Adrian

The Mustangs have big aspirations in playing the Bulldogs in their barn and come all so close to stealing a big upset win on the road. Coach Krug’s squad finds ways to win and do so here with a great third period – Adrian, 4-3

Williams v. Babson

Two great coaches whose teams mirror their attention to detail. The Beavers endured a rough start but got going on home ice with a pair of big upset wins and two more last weekend. Nate Mueller settling in as the No. 1 goaltender for the Beavers and earns a shutout the hard way against the Ephs – Babson, 2-0

Curry v. Wesleyan

The Cardinals face another CCC contender in the Colonels and suffer a close loss at home in a game that features superb goaltending at both ends and a physical battle for puck possession everywhere on the ice – Curry, 2-0

This week features so much great non-conference action and the added focus on winning an in-season tournament to bolster any team’s confidence for the rest of the first half and season – “Drop the Puck!”