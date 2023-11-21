Minnesota State women’s hockey coach Harrington stepping away to recover from hip surgery, Dickerman named acting head coach

Following the recently completed series at Bemidji State, Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington shared with the team that he would temporarily step away from his role to undergo hip surgery.

The procedure was performed Nov. 20.

In light of the news, Shari Dickerman has been tabbed as associate head coach and will also serve as acting head coach during Harrington’s unspecified leave of absence from the bench.

Harrington was appointed to the head coaching position with the Mavericks in May 2015 and is in his eighth season at the helm.