D-III Women’s East Week 4 Recap: NESCAC is back, Intriguing matchups, and more!

We entered week 4 with some intriguing matchups on the eastern front, all in anticipation of the massive Thanksgiving tournaments in the crosshairs. We also finally got to see the late-blooming NESCAC begin its season this past weekend, the deepest conference in women’s D3 hockey. Now we’re finally in the thick of things, NESCAC play has begun, and we can finally start to see what’s fully in store for us, now that everyone’s on the ice. Let’s hop into a recap of our main events…

#2 Amherst gets the weekend sweep over #5 Hamilton

This series was intriguing on multiple levels, considering the circumstances. Amherst, coming off a national title runner-up finish, kept mostly their entire team of players, including star goaltender Natalie Stott. Meanwhile, you’ve got Hamilton, coming off a record-setting year for the program, including a final four run which ended at the sticks of Amherst.

Hamilton was also under the leadership of a new head coach, longtime assistant (since ‘13) Kayte Holtz began her head coaching tenure for the Continentals this offseason after the coach-of-the-year winner Emily McNamara left for her alma mater Middlebury, who’s likely looking for a future replacement for the legendary Bill Mandigo who’s more than likely retiring sooner rather than later (35 years at Midd.).

In this series, Amherst took both games, game one was a 2-1 OT victory, while game two was a regulation 2-1 victory. Very close games and a lot of good for Hamilton to work from considering the circumstances and the top point leaders they lost from last season. These scores were typical Amherst fashion as last year most of their games (especially 2nd semester), were very low scoring and very defensive.

In game one, Amherst led in the low shot total 21-17, while the penalties were 4-3 with Hamilton leading in that category. No goals in the 1st period, but Amherst got on the board first with a powerplay goal a quick 2:55 into the 2nd period by Mary Thompson, to which Hamilton answered on a powerplay of their own. This one came a rapid 49 seconds (00:49) into the final frame (3rd period) by Claire McGennis. Alyssa Xu would score the overtime-winner for the Mammoths 1:51 into the period to avoid the opening day draw.

In game two, shot totals were very low once again, but close, Hamilton led 24-17, only three penalties, two on Hamilton, one on Amherst. Hamilton opened the scoring midway into the 2nd period (11:12) on the powerplay as Bobbi Roca put the Continentals up 1-0. About seven minutes later, the Mammoths answered, Rylee Glennon equaled it at 1. Her teammate Maeve Reynolds scored the winner midway through the 3rd period (11:09) to give Amherst the massive weekend sweep over the #5 ranked Hamilton. Natalie Stott had 23 saves in the victory.

The point leaders on the weekend were Alyssa Xu & Rylee Glennon, they each tallied 1 goal & 2 assists.

Other Notable NESCAC Results:

Friday:

#6 Middlebury 3-0 Trinity

Connecticut College 3-2 OT Wesleyan

Bowdoin 3-2 Williams

Saturday:

#6 Middlebury 2-1 Trinity

Wesleyan 3-1 Connecticut College

Williams 5-2 Bowdoin

#3 Plattsburgh & #13 Norwich play to a draw

In the big, ranked matchup up North, #3 Plattsburgh and #13 Norwich drew 2-2 in Plattsburgh. This came to the surprise of many, except probably Cadet fans (even though some of them were probably shocked themselves). Norwich, a very young team entered this game with a huge NEHC victory over rival Elmira, but a few unorthodox losses, questioning their strength. Plattsburgh on the other hand, entered 4-0, handling their opponents mostly with ease.

The story of this game was Norwich’s star goaltender who continues to perform week-in and week-out, Leocadia Clark. The Cardinals outshot the Cadets a lopsided 40-18, Clark had 38 saves against the firepower offense of Plattsburgh.

The penalty totals in this game were also lopsided, Norwich had 5 for 19 minutes, which included a 5-minute major (plus 10-minute game misconduct) which was charged to Wilda Ohman for hitting-from-behind, whilst Plattsburgh had a clean 0 for 0. Norwich managed to kill off all penalties, including the 5-minute major, very impressive considering the strength of the Plattsburgh powerplay.

The scoring occurred beginning in the middle frame when Taylor Girouard put the Cadets up 1-0 a quick 1:01 in. That lasted for six or so minutes until Plattsburgh’s Bridget Orr scored a pair of goals, the first coming at the 7:32 mark and the second at 18:06 of the 2nd period, both assisted by Julia Masotta, a former Cadet who scored the overtime winner against her former team last season wearing the red/white Cardinal uniform.

Early in the 3rd we saw the tying and final goal of the game, Livia Brooks scored at the 3:30 mark. As said previously, the story of this game was goaltending and Norwich’s defense also needs to be credited in a huge way, holding the Cardinals to zero powerplay goals including a 5-minute major is no joke. 38 saves from Leocadia Clark are also no joke.

Utica suffers a blemish, but remains unbeaten after a weekend with the Valiants

The #9 ranked Utica Pioneers entered the weekend coming off a tie and win vs Lebanon Valley, which dropped them slightly in the poll after reaching a program-high #8. This past weekend they faced an underrated Manhattanville team that can beat anybody, they just don’t seem to operate at the needed consistency level to make that next jump as a program.

Game one ended in a 3-3 tie, the Valiants winning the shootout 1-0 for the extra UCHC point. This game once again was about goaltending… Manhattanville’s Franny Gerardi made 44 saves, while Angela Hawthorne made 12. The shots were lopsided in this one, Utica lead 47-15, but Gerardi kept her team in it to force the tie and eventual shootout victory. Gabrielle Cox scored a pair of goals for the Valiants, while Hailey Modlin also scored a pair for the Pioneers.

The penalty totals in this one was 3-2, Utica committing 3 for 6 minutes, Manhattanville 2 for 4.

Game two featured another large shot difference, Utica leading 33-14 in that category, this game was absolutely loaded with penalties, Utica committing 7 for 14 minutes and Manhattanville 8 for 16 minutes. The 1st period alone had 7, 2nd period had 5, 3rd period had 3. Shockingly enough, only one player had more than one penalty, that was Jordan Kowalski of Utica with a pair.

The best part of this whole game was even with all the pantiles occurring, only one powerplay goal was scored, this is probably due to most of them overlapping, but still, interesting to say the least. Hailey Modlin stayed sharp, opening the scoring just over halfway through the 1st (11:54) to put Utica up 1-0. Gabrielle Cox then answered early in the 2nd to tie it at 1, but who else? Hailey Modlin scored again to put the Pioneers back up 2-1 and that would be the eventual game-winner. Jordan Kowalski would add another midway through the 3rd (11:10) on the powerplay to send Utica back home with a win.

Modlin currently has 14 points (9G & 5A) through 8 games.

Other Notable East Results:

Thursday:

Curry 1-1 Western New England

Friday:

#3 Plattsburgh 4-1 Potsdam

#11 Cortland 0-0 Oswego

#13 Norwich 6-0 Plymouth State

Endicott 6-2 Suffolk

Chatham 1-0 Stevenson

Univ. New England 1-0 OT Salve Regina

Wilkes 5-2 Arcadia

Saturday:

#11 Cortland 6-3 Potsdam

#13 Norwich 2-0 Castleton

Oswego 9-0 Buffalo State

Endicott 1-0 Suffolk

Univ. New England 2-2 Salve Regina

Western New England 4-0 Curry

Chatham 5-1 Stevenson