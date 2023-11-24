FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Alaska Anchorage shuts out No. 6 Wisconsin, top-ranked North Dakota survives in OT vs. Bemidji State, No. 2 Boston College romps over No. 18 Notre Dame, No. 13 Arizona State takes down No. 9 Providence in OT

Alaska Anchorage was outshot 41-21 but scored the only goal of the game to pull off the 1-0 upset at No. 6 Wisconsin Friday night in front of 8,496 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Jared Whale finished with 41 saves for the shutout in the Seawolves net.

“Amazing performance by Jared Whale,” said Anchorage coach Matt Shasby. “Our guys found a way to get a lead going into the third period, and we committed to playing well on the defensive side of the puck to close it out.”

“We can’t change tonight,” added Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings. “We can change what’s going forward and we’ve gotta own what we do on a daily.”

ALASKA ANCHORAGE UPSETS #6 WISCONSIN!! Jared Whale finishes with 41 saves, and Gunnar VanDamme scores the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/drt555R7Ld — UAA Hockey (@UAAHockey) November 25, 2023

Gunnar VanDamme couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first career goal than the game winner as he beat Wisconsin goalie Kyle McClellan five-hole at 18:26 of the second period.

Alaska Anchorage was scoreless on their two power-play opportunities and held Wisconsin 0 for 6.

McClellan made 20 stops in goal for the Badgers.

The win was the first for Alaska Anchorage over a ranked opponent since it defeated No. 14 Penn State 6-5 on Oct. 27. The Seawolves are 2-1 against the Big Ten this season.

No. 1 North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT)

Jackson Blake scored just 50 seconds into overtime to help top-ranked North Dakota battle back from a two-goal deficit and defeat Bemidji State 3-2 in overtime on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

UND had to rally from an early 2-0 deficit, something it has not needed to do all season, but Cameron Berg struck for a pair of goals in regulation and Blake finished it off with his second OT winner of the season to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to six games.

Ludvig Persson made with 19 saves and the Fighting Hawks held the Beavers to just five shots over the final 20:50 of the game.

For only the second time all season, North Dakota found itself in a 1-0 hole. Kasper Magnussen pounced on a loose puck in the crease just 1:19 into the contest to give the visitors the early advantage before increasing the lead to 2-0 late in the first period on Jackson Jutting’s goal.

Berg then scored just 35 seconds after the Jutting goal to cut the lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Despite a strong second period from the home side, the score remained 2-1 in favor of Bemidji State entering the third, but Berg brought the game level at 2-2 when he sniped a shot over the glove of Gavin Enright at the 5:18 mark of the frame.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the regulation period, but Jake Livanavage feathered a pass to Blake on the doorstep to win the game just 50 seconds into overtime to cap the comeback.

Enright finished with 29 saves.

Side note: North Dakota was not called for a penalty in a game for the first time since Feb. 22, 1997 vs. Alaska Anchorage.

No. 2 Boston College 6, No. 18 Notre Dame 1

Ryan Leonard scored twice in the first period and Boston College never looked back, earning a dominant 6-1 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Leonard and his rookie linemates Gabe Perreault (goal, two assists) and Will Smith (three assists) combined for eight points on the night. Perreault extended his point streak to 11 games, while Smith and Leonard pushed their streaks to seven games.

How 'bout the feed from Hersh? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9BmOVnTBeL — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 24, 2023

Oskar Jellvik posted a multi-point game with a goal and an assist, while Cutter Gauthier and Eamon Powell each registered two assists to give BC six players with multiple points. Andre Gasseau and Drew Fortescue also scored for the Eagles.

Celebrating his 19th birthday on Friday, Jacob Fowler was 1:35 away from securing his second straight shutout. He stopped 29 of the 30 Irish shots he faced, allowing just a late goal to Landon Slaggert.

Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel made 33 saves in the loss.

No. 4 Denver 5, Yale 0

Freddie Halyk needed to stop just 13 shots for the win as Denver blanked Yale 5-0 from Magness Arena in Denver.

Zeev Buium extends his point streak to 7 games & DU's lead to 3-0 in tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/Yf1k84LFgI — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 25, 2023

Jack Devine had two goals and an assist, McKade Webster a goal and two assists, and Mike Matikka and Zeeb Buium each tallied one goal apiece to pace the Pioneers’ attack.

For Yale, Jack Stark turned aside 29 shots between the pipes.

No. 7 Michigan State 3, No. 8 Minnesota 3 (MSU wins shootout)

Michigan State three times battled back from one-goal deficits and got 44 saves from goalie Trey Augustine as the Spartans skated to a 3-3 tie at Minnesota on Friday night in front of 10,392 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

The Spartans then picked up the extra point in the Big Ten standings with a victory in the shootout.

SHOUDY! The sophomore picks an excellent time for his first goal of the season, knotting this one up at 3-3 in the third. pic.twitter.com/j3bINxfdHW — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 25, 2023

Connor Kurth opened the scoring for the Gophers just 1:41 into the game before Joey Larson answered for the Spartans at 10:04 of the second period. Bryce Brodzonski made it 2-1 Minnesota 8:01 into the third before Nash Nienhuis replied 1:22 later. Rhett Pitlick restored the Minnesota lead at 14:14 only to have Tiernan Shoudy tie the game at 16:33.

Justen Close fashioned a 25-save performance for the Gophers in the blue paint.

No. 13 Arizona State 4, No. 9 Providence 3 (OT)

Dylan Jackson’s goal 3:17 into the extra session propelled Arizona State past Providence 4-3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils’ Tyler Gratton had tied the game 3-all at 7:33 of the third period.

That's how we do it in Tempe 👊

Dylan Jackson with the OT game winner #BeTheTradition /// #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/x3HBM8FEqN — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) November 25, 2023

Alex Young scored the other two goals for Arizona State, who got 38 saves from goaltender TJ Semptimphelter.

For the Friars, Austen May, Hudson Malinoski, and Graham Gamache scored, with Philip Svedebäck making 22 saves in goal.

No. 20 RIT 5, No. 12 New Hampshire 4

Gianfranco Cassaro scored two goals for RIT, including what proved to be the game winner 59 seconds into the third period, as the Tigers held on for a 5-4 win over UNH at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, N.Y.

Tanner Andrew, Tyler Fukakusa, and Elijah Gonsalves also scored for RIT, and Tommy Scarfone made 27 saves in the Tigers net.

Ryan Conmy scored twice for New Hampshire, while Harrison Blaisdell and Nikolai Jenson added one each.

Tyler Muszelik stopped 29 shots in the UNH crease.