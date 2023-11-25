SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 16 Cornell edges No. 5 Boston University in Red Hot Hockey, No. 1 North Dakota shuts out Bemidji State for sweep, No. 6 Wisconsin gets split with Alaska Anchorage, No. 4 Denver hangs nine on Yale to get sweep

Ondrej Psenicka’s goal at 8:24 of the third period stood as the game winner and No. 16 Cornell held on to defeat No. 5 Boston University 2-1 in the Red Hot Hockey game Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ryan Walsh had tied the game for Cornell at 3:58 of the third period on a Big Red power play.

ONDREJ PSENICKA❗ Following a power-play goal from Ryan Walsh, Psenicka nets the go-ahead goal for No. 16-ranked @CornellMHockey over No. 5-ranked Boston University.#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/GyPjWQWk1Z — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) November 26, 2023

After a scoreless first period, the Terriers opened the scoring when Doug Grimes scored at 14:13 of the second period.

Ian Shane made 34 saves in goal for Cornell, while Mathieu Caron stopped 15 for BU.

SCOREBOARD | POLL

No. 1 North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 0

The Fighting Hawks took the weekend sweep with a 5-0 win over Bemidji State in front of 11,690 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Five different players scored for North Dakota as Jackson Blake went for a goal and an assist, and Dane Montgomery, Garrett Pyke, Ben Strinden and Jackson Kunz added single tallies to back Ludvig Persson’s 29 goals. Persson also recorded an assist in the game.

Pyke with his first in the green and white!#UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/97Quzlkenl — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) November 26, 2023

Bemidji State goalie Gavin Enright finished with 26 saves.

No. 4 Denver 9, Yale 0

Seven players had multi-point games as Denver finished the sweep over Yale with a 9-0 win Saturday night at Magness Arena in Denver.

Massimo Rizzo had a goal and three assists, Zeen Buium four assists, and McKade Webster two goals and an assist for DU to back Freddie Halyk’s 28 stops between the pipes.

Tonight’s @Safeway Goal of the Game comes from the 1st period and this impossible angle from Tristan Broz. #GoPios pic.twitter.com/YobMOSYdVg — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 26, 2023

Jack Devine added a goal and two assists, Tristan Broz and Aidan Thompson a goal plus a helper each, and Lucas Olvestad notched two assists.

Sam Harris, Rieger Lorenz and Carter King also scored in the lopsided victory.

Denver’s nine goals are its most in a game since winning 10-2 at home versus Minnesota State on Oct. 22, 2011, and it marks the squad’s first back-to-back shutout of a team since posting identical 7-0 scores last season on Jan. 13-14, 2023, against Miami. DU won 5-0 in Friday’s series opener.

For Yale, Nathan Reid and Jack Stark combined to make 26 saves in net.

No. 6 Wisconsin 5, Alaska Anchorage 0

Wisconsin ended its three-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 5-0 shutout win against Alaska Anchorage at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Freshman goaltender William Gramme made his first career NCAA start, posting a 25-save shutout to lead Wisconsin.

The Badgers put up two goals in the first period from William Whitelaw and Ben Dexheimer and three in the second from Whitelaw, Jack Horbach and Charlie Stramel.

For the Seawolves, Joey Lamoreaux registered 31 saves in goal.

No. 14 Michigan 3, No. 17 St. Cloud State 3 (St. Cloud State wins shootout)

Michigan skated to a 3-3 tie with St. Cloud State on Saturday evening from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

The Wolverines scored the game’s first three goals before the Huskies rallied back to tie the game on Kyler Kupka’s second goal of the game with just nine seconds left in regulation.

Tyler Duke, Jacob Truscott and Dylan Duke scored for Michigan and Veeti Miettinen posted the other goal for SCSU.

In goal, Dominic Basse made 27 saves for the Huskies, while Jake Barczewski compiled a 36-save effort for Michigan.

No. 12 New Hampshire 4, No. 20 RIT 3 (OT)

Cy LeClerc scored the game winner with just 6.2 seconds left in overtime as New Hampshire defeated Rochester Institute of Technology 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, N.Y.

Ryan Conmy tied the game at 3-3 for UNH with just 5.3 seconds left in regulation.

Wildcats Win!!!! Cy LeClerc scores the OT game winner to defeat RIT, 4-3!#BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/DQBzHAttvc — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) November 26, 2023

After the Tigers scored two goals from Elijah Gonsalves and Grady Hobbs to take a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Wildcats responded with two power-play goals from Nick Cafarelli and LeClerc late in the period on a five-minute major.

Matthew Wilde then gave RIT a 3-2 lead at 9:49 of the third period before Conmy tallied the tying goal and LeClerc the winner.

Jakob Hellsten made 21 saves for New Hampshire.

Tommy Scarfone stopped 45 shots for the Tigers.