Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 22-26

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 20 fared in games over the Nov. 22-26 Thanksgiving weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (11-2-1)

11/24/2023 – Bemidji State 2 at No. 1 North Dakota 3 (OT)

11/25/2023 – Bemidji State 0 at No. 1 North Dakota 5

No. 2 Boston College (11-2-1)

11/24/2023 – No. 2 Boston College 6 at No. 18 Notre Dame 1

11/26/2023 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at RV Harvard 1

No. 3 Quinnipiac (9-4-1)

11/22/2023 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 5 Boston University 3

No. 4 Denver (10-3-1)

11/24/2023 – Yale 0 at No. 4 Denver 5

11/25/2023 – Yale 0 at No. 4 Denver 9

No. 5 Boston University (9-4-1)

11/22/2023 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 5 Boston University 3

11/25/2023 – No. 16 Cornell 2 vs No. 5 Boston University 1 (Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden)

No. 6 Wisconsin (10-4-0)

11/24/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 1 at No. 6 Wisconsin 0

11/25/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 6 Wisconsin 5

No. 7 Michigan State (10-4-2)

11/24/2023 – No. 7 Michigan State 3 at No. 8 Minnesota 3 (OT)

11/26/2023 – No. 7 Michigan State 5 at No. 8 Minnesota 6 (OT)

No. 8 Minnesota (7-4-3)

11/24/2023 – No. 7 Michigan State 3 at No. 8 Minnesota 3 (OT)

11/26/2023 – No. 7 Michigan State 5 at No. 8 Minnesota 6 (OT)

No. 9 Providence (9-4-2)

11/24/2023 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Arizona State 4 (OT)

11/26/2023 – No. 9 Providence 2 at No. 13 Arizona State 1

No. 10 Maine (6-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 11 Massachusetts (9-3-1)

11/24/2023 – No. 11 Massachusetts 6 at RV Harvard 5

No. 12 New Hampshire (7-3-1)

11/24/2023 – No. 12 New Hampshire 4 at No. 20 RIT 5

11/25/2023 – No. 12 New Hampshire 4 at No. 20 RIT 3 (OT)

No. 13 Arizona State (10-3-1)

11/24/2023 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Arizona State 4 (OT)

11/26/2023 – No. 9 Providence 2 at No. 13 Arizona State 1

No. 14 Michigan (7-6-3)

11/24/2023 – No. 14 Michigan 2 at No. 17 St. Cloud State 0

11/25/2023 – No. 14 Michigan 3 at No. 17 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 15 Western Michigan (8-3-1)

11/24/2023 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 15 Western Michigan 5

11/25/2023 – St. Lawrence 0 at No. 15 Western Michigan 4

No. 16 Cornell (5-3-1)

11/25/2023 – No. 16 Cornell 2 vs No. 5 Boston University 1 (Red Hot Hockey at Madison Square Garden)

No. 17 St. Cloud State (8-5-1)

11/24/2023 – No. 14 Michigan 2 at No. 17 St. Cloud State 0

11/25/2023 – No. 14 Michigan 3 at No. 17 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-5-2)

11/24/2023 – No. 2 Boston College 6 at No. 18 Notre Dame 1

No. 19 Penn State (8-4-3)

11/24/2023 – Lindenwood 3 at No. 19 Penn State 9

11/25/2023 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 19 Penn State 7

No. 20 RIT (8-4-0)

11/24/2023 – No. 12 New Hampshire 4 at No. 20 RIT 5

11/25/2023 – No. 12 New Hampshire 4 at No. 20 RIT 3 (OT)

RV = Received Votes