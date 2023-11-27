By one voting point, Boston College unseats North Dakota as new No. 1 team in Nov. 27 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Despite only getting 18 first-place votes this week, Boston College is the new top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota, the former No. 1 team, falls to No. 2 with 31 first-place votes.

Boston College earned 960 voting points to North Dakota’s 959.

Denver is up one to No. 3 and picked up the last first-place nod from the voters.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 27, 2023

Boston University is up one to No. 4 and Quinnipiac is down two to sit fifth this week.

Wisconsin remains sixth, Minnesota rises one to No. 7, flip-flopping with Michigan State, while Providence stays at No. 9, and UMass is up one to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Maine falls out of the top 10, sitting 11th this week.

Previously unranked Omaha enters the rankings at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.