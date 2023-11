Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the November 27, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review.

They look at 11 great top-20 matchups from the weekend. What is the non-conference record fallout, and where do conferences stand in the PairWise?

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts