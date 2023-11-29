Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz talks about a dominating week for the WCHA and more on officiating

Episode 4: A dominating week for the WCHA and more on officiating

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski look back on results from Thanksgiving weekend, where Ohio State, Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth got impressive performances. Plus, hear part two of Nicole’s conversation with Krissy Langley, the NCAA national coordinator of women’s ice hockey officiating. And the episode finishes with a look ahead to the first games of December.

