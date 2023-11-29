Golden Wolves hunting continued success in UCHC play

While no one should be surprised that Utica again sits atop the current UCHC standings after eight games, the second-place team, just one point in arrears is a new challenger in Alvernia University. The Golden Wolves in just their second season are off to a great start going 5-1-0 in UCHC play and 6-1-1 overall heading into a weekend off over the Thanksgiving holiday. Alvernia already has captured a pair of weekend sweeps over conference foes Neumann and Nazareth while gaining a split of two-games with perennial contender, Stevenson. While the calendar hasn’t quite turned to December yet, there is optimism with the coaching staff for continuing their strong play when they return to the ice in a two- game series against Manhattanville next weekend.

“We are really looking at this as our “Year 1,” said head coach Andrew Burke. “Last year was “Year Zero” with 35 people coming together for the first time and learning how we do things as a program. Everything from the players and systems, coaches and road trips, working with the strength and conditioning coach; it all was a year of learning and adjustment for everyone. This year, the commitment in the off-season by our leaders like Logan (vande Meerakker) and Isaac (Chapman) have built the culture and accountability from within the room. Logan had a great summer and his physical fitness set the tone for every player as we worked through pre-season lifts and runs and eventually on to the ice. It isn’t a surprise he is leading us statistically early in the season but to se the other guys step up and accept the challenge to be better and compete – that has been great for the culture. They collectively have earned what they have done on the ice so far because they put in the work.”

In just the first eight games this season, vande Meerakker has five goals, eight assists and is a plus 13 while Chapman, a transfer from Norwich, has six goals and four assists and sits at a plus 12. Other players including defensemen Matthew Davies (5-4-9 +6) and Jordan Gagnon (0-4-4 +8) have also been key adopters and leaders in coach Burke’s culture at Alvernia and coming out of the Thanksgiving break, the Golden Wolves have an opportunity to reach some lofty win-loss goals before the end of the semester.

“While the team would say we are focused on practice today,” noted Burke. “Our Friday night against Manhattanville is the only thing we are focused on in preparation this week. We didn’t play at all this week and had some optional skates over the Thanksgiving break so the guys should be rested and ready to go. That said, Manhattanville played on Tuesday last week and had the weekend off so we should be in the same condition going into the weekend and I know our guys are really focused on continuing to improve and playing a complete game against a quality opponent. When you look at our 6-1-1 record, we know we are going to get any opponent’s A-game. That will definitely be the case this weekend against M-ville.”

Another area of strength for the Golden Wolves has been their trio of goaltenders. Senior Ian Graiff, a transfer from Western New England has set the course for a pair of talented freshmen in Jackson Fellner and Jacob Stern. All three are immensely supportive of each other and push each other to be successful while posting some robust numbers for Alvernia early this season. Graiff was solid in his only game played so far this season while Fellner (3-0-0 1.67 GAA; .956 SP) and Stern (3-1-0 2.75 GAA; .911 SP) have developed quickly as key contributors to Alvernia’s early success.

“We have a great situation with out goaltending trio this year,” stated Burke. “We didn’t have this last year and how they support each other even more when they aren’t playing in the game is great to see and sends a great message to the team on the work ethic and discipline they all share. We know that in any game or any five-minute increment there will be gaps or mistakes and those saves that we have been getting from all three netminders so far are a big part of why we are 6-1-1 so far. We can be a better team and will continue to focus on being better playing a 200-foot game so that our goaltenders don’t have to make several of those game-saving stops.”

The final two weekends find Alvernia playing host to Manhattanville and a resurgent Wilkes team before the semester break. A 10-win first half is possible for the Golden Wolves but their coach doesn’t want them to get to far in front of themselves.

“A 10-1-1 start is pretty rarified air for any D-III team at the break,” stated Burke. “We have four challenging games right in front of us and luckily, they are all on home ice. We can only worry about Friday and Manhattanville as we start this week back on the ice. We will stay focused on practice today and be ready for Friday when it gets here.”