D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

We’ve made it to December and big conference matchups are on tap, with two nationally ranked WIAC teams both looking to remain in a good place in the standings.

The always tight MIAC features games that could change things up quite a bit on where teams are in the standings by the end of the weekend. Over in the NCHA, one of the more interesting matchups is an in-state rivalry between St. Norbert and MSOE.

Here’s a look at some of the games and predictions.

MIAC

Bethel (6-2-2, 2-1-1) vs. Saint John’s (3-5-1, 1-3)

The Royals are one of the top teams in the conference but just three points ahead of the Johnnies in the standings.

Bethel has dropped two of three but always has a chance to win with leading scorer Tyler Kostelcky, who has come through with a MIAC-best six goals. The goalie depth is also big for this team. Travis Allen (1.82) and Austin Ryman (1.92) both own goals against averages under two goals per outing.

But the Johnnies have a pretty good goalie of their own in Bailey Huber (2.18). And the Johnnies do have added confidence, having beaten nationally ranked Oswego last week. I’m expecting a fight to the finish each night, and a split as well.

Saint John’s, 4-2; Bethel 4-3

Augsburg (4-2-1, 2-0-0) ) vs. St. Olaf (4-4-1, 2-1-1)

The Auggies ended November as one of the hotter teams, winning three in a row, and have a huge opportunity to make a statement in the conference at the start of a new month.

The Oles are currently a point ahead of the Auggies in the standings and begin a huge month where they face both Augsburg and Bethel in back-to-back weekends.

Both teams are capable of putting goals on the board. But both teams have shown they can be solid on defense as well. And that’s where this one could be decided.

Lukas Haugen boasts a 1.31 goals against average. Samuel Vyletelka owns a .255 goals against average. I see a split in this series.

Augsburg, 3-2; St. Olaf, 4-3

Concordia (5-1-1, 1-1) vs. Hamline (3-6, 1-3)

The Cobbers are in last place in the MIAC standings but have the second-best overall record on the season. A couple of wins in this series could change things around for them.

Isaac Henkemyer-Howe ranks in the top 10 in goals scored in the conference with four while Liam Haslam and Caden Triggs have been two of the top playmakers with five assists apiece.

Brandon McNamara and Carson Simon have tallied three goals apiece for the Pipers.

Concordia already beat Hamline once on Nov. 21 by a 3-1 score and should be able to get the job done again this weekend. And unlike the last meeting, this series counts in the MIAC.

Concordia, 4-2 and 3-1

WIAC

Friday

UW-Superior (5-5, 3-1) at No. 8 UW-Eau Claire (6-2-1, 2-1)

The Yellowjackets kick off one of their biggest weekends of the season when they play the first of two nationally ranked opponents. Three straight wins have put UW-Superior in a good spot.

The goaltender matchup should be fun to watch here. Jack Boschert is the reigning league player of the week while Max Gutjahr has been solid all season for the Blugolds. An upset wouldn’t surprise me, but I’ll go with the Blugolds at home.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-2

UW-River Falls (4-3, 1-2) at No. 9 UW-Stevens Point (6-2, 3-0)

Few teams are hotter right now than the Pointers, who have rattled off five consecutive wins, scoring four or more goals each time. If that offense continues to click, they are going to be tough to stop in this series. Noah Finstrom leads UW-Stevens Point with six goals on the year and Dawson Sciarrino has been quite the playmaker (10 assists).

The Falcons have won two of three and have an opportunity to make a statement against one of the nation’s best teams. Scoring goals is going to be key. They have managed only 13. On the flip side, they have allowed just 13 goals. The Pointers have scored 34 and given up 27.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-2

Saturday

No. 9 UW-Stevens Point (6-2, 3-0) at UW-Superior (5-5, 3-1)

A big road test for the Pointers against a team that has gained a lot of momentum over the last week or so.

This could very well be a high-scoring matchup, with Finstrom and UW-Superior’s Justin Dauphinais on the ice. Dauphinas has tallied five goals on the year, tied for the second-most in the conference.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-2

UW-Stout (3-4-1, 1-2) )at No. 8 UW-Eau Claire (6-2-1, 2-1)

The Blue Devils came into the weekend on a two-game losing streak. The Blugolds have been one of the better teams nationally all season. UW-Stout has to be able to shore up things defensively against a team with a lot of potential on offense. Speaking of offense, Boyd Stahlbaum is tied for first in goals scored (6) in the WIAC.

UW-Eau Claire, 5-2

NCHA

Marian (3-6, 2-4) at No. 15 Trine (8-2, 5-1)

Trine comes in nationally ranked and feeling good about how things have gone after one month of hockey. The Thunder have won three of their last four and defense has been one of its keys to success, shutting out two opponents. Kyle Kozma has helped lead the way, winning six games and boasting a 1.42 goals against average.

The Sabres haven’t had the easiest season so far but still have a chance to get things rolling in their direction. They take aim at snapping a two-game losing streak. Scoring early and setting the tone is going to be their key to success.

Trine, 5-2 and 4-1

St. Norbert (7-4, 5-1) vs. MSOE (6-3-1, 2-3-1)

The Green Knights begin the weekend on the road against a Raider team that has something to prove and is riding high on a four-game winning streak.

Adam Stacho leads the way for the Green Knights, scoring eight goals on the year, a total that happens to be the most in the conference. Logan Dombrowsky and T.J. Koufis have five goals apiece. MSOE has some offensive weapons of its own, with Seth Bernard, Preston Park and Carson Jones all scoring five goals apiece. I have to believe a split is the call here.

MSOE, 4-3; St. Norbert, 5-4

Concordia (3-4, 2-2) at Adrian (6-2-1, 5-1)

The Falcons face a huge test on the road against one of the best teams in the country. The interesting thing about this Adrian team is no player ranks in the top 10 in goals scored for a team that has put up 29 goals in all. Jaden Shields has had a hand in a lot of those goals, assisting on nine on them, and he’ll be a key to success this weekend.

For Concordia, it comes down to making big plays on defense early. A slow start against the Bulldogs would be tough to overcome, especially on the road against a national title contender.

Adrian, 5-2 and 4-1