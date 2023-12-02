FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Northeastern upsets No. 1 Boston College, No. 2 North Dakota rallies past No. 3 Denver in thriller, Vermont sinks No. 10 UMass in OT, Notre Dame drops No. 13 Michigan

Cam Lund finished a 2-on-1 from the left circle with 6:08 left in regulation to break to 3-3 deadlock and Northeastern secured a 5-3 road victory over No. 1 Boston College on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 7,884 at Kelley Rink in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Northeastern opened the scoring 9:22 into the first period when Braden Doyle beat Jacob Fowler blocker side from the high slot through a partial screen.

Lund doubled the Huskies’ lead two minutes later, converting a wraparound past a sprawling Fowler at the left post.

NU added a third from Matthew Staudacher, who fired a shot high short side from the left wing at 16:16 of the opening frame.

A Cam Lund Hat Trick™️ against BC? Nothing new here. 📺 https://t.co/5DCRkSqauV pic.twitter.com/gdbUg4qyPg — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) December 2, 2023

Boston College stormed back to tie the game with three goals in the second period. Mike Posma put the Eagles on the board with a shorthanded goal, finishing a centering pass at the edge of the crease from Andre Gasseau at 11:28.

Gabe Perreault pushed a rebound to Ryan Leonard at the right doorstep for a power-play goal at 15:20, and Eamon Powell went high short side with the man advantage from outside the right dot in the period’s final minute to knot the score.

On Lund’s game winner, he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Jack Williams inside the left post. Lund added an empty-netter in the closing minutes to complete his hat trick.

Northeastern goalie Cameron Whitehead made 24 saves in the victory, while Fowler stopped 26 shots in the loss.

SCOREBOARD | USCHO.COM D-I MEN’S POLL

No. 2 North Dakota 7, No. 3 Denver 5

Denver led 4-1 at the end of the first period before the Fighting Hawks stormed back and took a 7-5 win at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Cameron Berg scored twice for North Dakota and Jackson Blake and Owen McLaughlin posted a goal and two assists each.

Dylan James had a goal and a helper, and Jake Livanavage Jake Schmaltz each tallied a pair of assists.

Riese Gaber and Louis Jamernik V also scored for UND.

Tristan Broz netted a pair for the Pioneers, Shai Buium a goal and two assists, and Jack Devine had a goal and an assist. Carter King also scored and Massimo Rizzo tacked on two assists.

In goal, Ludvig Persson made 27 saves for the Fighting Hawks, while Freddie Halyk stopped 20 for DU.

No. 4 Boston University 4, Merrimack 1

Shane Lachance scored two goals and Lane Hutson recorded three assists to help lead Boston University to a 4-1 victory over Merrimack on Friday night at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass.

In a rematch of the 2023 Hockey East title tilt, BU won its fifth straight league game on Friday, never trailing a Merrimack squad that was whistled for three five-minute majors and two game misconducts. The Terriers made the most of their opportunities, going 3 for 6 on the power play.

Doug Grimes and Macklin Celebrini joined Lachance in lighting the lamp while Ryan Greene dished out two assists.

Mathieu Caron was sharp throughout the contest and finished with 22 saves for the win.

For Merrimack, Ethan Bono scored and Hugo Ollas made 34 saves.

With 25 seconds to play in the second, BU successfully challenged a play for a five-minute major against Merrimack. While the officials were reviewing the play, someone pulled the fire alarm, forcing both teams to leave the ice and fans to exit the building. Fresh ice was made, a figure skating performance commenced, and then the teams returned to play the final 1:49 of the frame, as that’s when the penalty occurred. After a two-minute break, the third period then began.

No. 5 Quinnipiac 5, Rensselaer 1

Collin Graf reached the 100-point plateau on Friday night as part of a four-point night (goal, three assists) as Quinnipiac defeated RPI by a 5-1 count at the Houston Field House in Troy, N.Y.

Sam Lipkin dished out two helpers after starting the scoring 3:04 into the contest.

Jayden Lee, Davis Pennington and Jacob Quillan added multi-point nights, as Lee provided a pair of helpers, while Pennington and Quillan added a goal and assist.

Cristophe Tellier also scored for the Bobcats, while Matej Marinov stopped 17 shots for the win between the pipes.

Tyler Hotson scored the lone goal for the Engineers, and Carson Cherepak turned aside 30 shots in goal.

No. 6 Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 0

Christian Fitzgerald had a goal and an assist and Kyle McClellan pitched a 29-save shutout as the Badgers blanked the Buckeyes 3-0 before 9,859 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Zack Schulz and Cruz Lucius also scored in the win.

Ohio State goaltender Logan Terness made 26 saves.

No. 7 Minnesota 4, No. 18 Penn State 1

It was a night of milestones for Minnesota during a 4-1 victory on the road against the Nittany Lions Friday night from Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Rhett Pitlick had a career-best three points, while Bryce Brodzinski recorded the 100th point of his career with the eventual game-winning goal. Sam Rinzel joined the fun by scoring his first collegiate goal.

The game was also the 500th for Minnesota head athletic trainer Jeff Winslow.

We can’t possibly thank you enough for all you do for us, but we hope this is a start! A special milestone for our guy @Winslow_Jeff 👊 pic.twitter.com/vKQUKcCQ4s — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) December 2, 2023

The home side dominated the opening minutes of play and Dane Dowiak struck for a 1-0 lead 5:30 into the contest by redirecting a centering pass before the Gophers even put a shot on target.

Minnesota quickly turned the momentum and put away a pair of goals 92 seconds apart late in the frame for a 2-1 edge. Rinzel got the scoring started at the 16:35 mark, taking a Pitlick feed and ripping home a shot from the slot, pulling Minnesota even 1-1. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Brodzinski one-timed a pass from Jaxon Nelson past PSU netminder Liam Souliere.

The Gophers tacked on another tally during the middle of the second stanza when Connor Kurth scored. Minnesota stayed on the attack and finished off its first power-play chance three minutes later when Pitlick batted home a puck from mid-air and the visitors carried a 4-1 lead through two periods.

Justen Close turned away 33 shots in goal for the Gophers, while Souliere made 17 stops for Penn State.

Brodzinski became the 88th player in program history to reach 100 career points and the first since Blake McLaughlin hit the milestone in 2022.

Notre Dame 6, No. 13 Michigan 1

Notre Dame picked up a dominant 6-1 victory over Michigan Friday night as five different players scored for the Irish to give Jeff Jackson his 400th career win behind the Irish bench at the sold-out Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Landon Slaggert scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season to give the Irish the 1-0 lead early in the first period but the Wolverines would knot up the game 1-1 at 10:01 of the first on a goal from TJ Hughes.

It was all Irish the rest of the night though as Justin Janicke scored the eventual game winner less than two minutes after the Michigan equalizer to carry the 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Coming back after the break, Patrick Moynihan wasted no time extending the Irish lead off a feed from Paul Fischer just 53 seconds into the middle frame.

This victory gator presentation may never be topped 🐊#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/vJTbSts4p5 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) December 2, 2023

The Irish scored once more in the second period as Slaggert netted his second of the night at 17:59 to take the 4-1 lead into the locker room through 40 minutes played.

Similar to the first two periods of the night, the Irish scored twice more in the final frame on goals by Tyler Carpenter and Danny Nelson for the 6-1 final.

Ryan Bischel finished the night with 27 saves in net.

Michigan goalies Jake Barczewski and Noah West combined on a 32-save outing.

Vermont 2, No. 10 UMass 1 (OT)

Ryan Miotto scored 2:33 into overtime to lift Vermont over UMass 2-1 Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

The Catamounts’ win was their first over a team ranked in the top 10 since 2019.

With 2:20 left in the middle frame, it appeared that UMass’ Ryan Ufko had given the Minutemen the lead with a wrist shot through traffic. However, the Catamounts successfully challenged for a five-minute major for cross checking on Scott Morrow, wiping the goal off the board.

The Catamounts would strike on the ensuing power play. Miotto and Massimo Lombardi teamed up to win a puck battle along the boards and Miotto fed a cross-ice pass to Nick Ahern that he one-timed home for his first career goal past a diving Michael Hrabal.

The Minutemen equalized 8:23 into the third period. From a sharp angle, Jack Musa found the back of the net.

Gabe Carriere made 32 saves in the UVM net.

For the Minutemen, Michael Hrabal stopped 27 in defeat.