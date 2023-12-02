UW-Stevens Point’s Fletcher Anderson off to strong start but always looking to improve

Golf is a challenging game, so perhaps it’s not exactly a stress reliever.

But playing the sport does give UW-Stevens Point hockey standout Fletcher Anderson something else to do to stay active when he’s not on the ice.

“I wouldn’t say it’s relaxing, but it definitely takes my mind off hockey. It’s good to that sometimes,” Anderson said.

Anderson used to play for the Pointers’ golf team in addition to being a key member of the hockey team at the WIAC school.

He was also a golfer his first three years of high school, helping the team win a city championship as a junior, before spending his senior year playing junior hockey.

And while he no longer plays golf for the Pointers due to the demands of playing two sports, the junior forward still hits the course whenever he gets a chance.

“My whole family golfs, and my friends back home do. It’s what we do in the summer. We’re at the course four or five times a week. It’s good to have something else to do.”

But let’s circle back to hockey. The thing here is Anderson is pretty good at what he does on the ice.

Last season, he was the co-player of the year in the conference, leading the team in goals (14) and ranking second in assists.

“I didn’t think I had a bad first half of the season, but I didn’t think I had as much of an impact on the game as I had the ability to,” Anderson said. “Eventually the puck started going in. I was fortunate to play with great teammates.”

Through nine games this year for the nationally ranked Pointers, Anderson has racked up four goals and seven assists. Three of those goals have come on the power play.

He’s pleased with the results but is quick to note the room for improvement.

“I feel pretty good but I’d like to have my game in a little better shape, be more consistent in five on five (situations). I want to be more effective there, a little bit more like how I was to end last year. I’m trying to get back into the groove of things.”

The Pointers as a team seem to have found their groove, sitting at 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the WIAC while riding a six-game winning streak.

“I feel we’ve rallied as a team and have taken steps forward,” Anderson said. “Our practices have been fast pace and awesome, and there has been good execution. We are definitely headed in the right direction.”

Anderson grew up in Ontario and so hockey was a sport he gravitated towards at a young age. He never looked back once he got started.

“I don’t ever remember not liking it. I’ve always had a great time playing,” Anderson said.

When he arrived on campus, he felt ready for the experience, point out his junior hockey experience prepared him well for college.

A concussion in practice kept him out of action for a handful of games his freshman year, though he still finished the season with seven goals and nine assists.

He’s coming into this year looking to build on that breakout sophomore season and talked about the keys to doing it.

“The big thing is consistency and always giving your best effort,” Anderson said. “You also want to be a in good position defensively and be there to support your teammates when they are making plays. This game is fast and you have to make plays with your feet moving. That’s a big focus for me.”

Anderson aims to continue being a difference maker for the No. 8 Pointers and he is looking forward to seeing what this team can achieve moving forward.

“We believe in ourselves and when we execute our game plan and plays, we are a very confident team,” Anderson said.

He adds one of the keys to success, particularly in the WIAC, is being effective with or without the puck.

“You can’t just be good with the puck You have to be good away from it. It’s about finding the open ice and using your IQ as much as possible to gain an advantage on an opponent,” Anderson said.