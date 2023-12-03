Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 1-3

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 27 fared in games over the weekend of Dec 1-3.

No. 1 Boston College (12-3-1)

12/01/2023 – Northeastern 5 at No. 1 Boston College 3

12/02/2023 – No. 1 Boston College 3 at Northeastern 1

No. 2 North Dakota (12-3-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 2 North Dakota 7 at No. 3 Denver 5

12/02/2023 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at No. 3 Denver 3 (OT)

No. 3 Denver (11-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 2 North Dakota 7 at No. 3 Denver 5

12/02/2023 – No. 2 North Dakota 2 at No. 3 Denver 3 (OT)

No. 4 Boston University (11-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 4 Boston University 4 at RV Merrimack 1

12/02/2023 – RV Merrimack 2 at No. 4 Boston University 5

No. 5 Quinnipiac (11-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 5 at Rensselaer 1

12/02/2023 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 5 at Union 0

No. 6 Wisconsin (12-4-0)

12/01/2023 – RV Ohio State 0 at No. 6 Wisconsin 3

12/02/2023 – RV Ohio State 1 at No. 6 Wisconsin 6

No. 7 Minnesota (8-5-3)

12/01/2023 – No. 7 Minnesota 4 at No. 18 Penn State 1

12/02/2023 – No. 7 Minnesota 3 at No. 18 Penn State 6

No. 8 Michigan State (10-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 9 Providence (9-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 10 Massachusetts (9-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 10 Massachusetts 1 at Vermont 2 (OT)

No. 11 Maine (8-3-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 15 New Hampshire 2 at No. 11 Maine 5

12/03/2023 – Connecticut 3 at No. 11 Maine 7

No. 12 Arizona State (11-3-2)

12/01/2023 – No. 12 Arizona State 2 at RV Colorado College 2 (OT)

12/02/2023 – No. 12 Arizona State 2 at RV Colorado College 0

No. 13 Michigan (8-7-3)

12/01/2023 – No. 13 Michigan 1 at RV Notre Dame 6

12/02/2023 – No. 13 Michigan 2 at RV Notre Dame 1

No. 14 Western Michigan (10-3-1)

12/01/2023 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 14 Western Michigan 3

12/02/2023 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 14 Western Michigan 5

No. 15 New Hampshire (7-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 15 New Hampshire 2 at No. 11 Maine 5

No. 16 Cornell (6-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 16 Cornell 4 at Colgate 2

12/02/2023 – Colgate 4 at No. 16 Cornell 2

No. 17 St. Cloud State (8-5-1)

Did not play.

No. 18 Penn State (9-5-3)

12/01/2023 – No. 7 Minnesota 4 at No. 18 Penn State 1

12/02/2023 – No. 7 Minnesota 3 at No. 18 Penn State 6

No. 19 RIT (10-4-0)

12/01/2023 – Robert Morris 1 at No. 19 RIT 4

12/02/2023 – Robert Morris 2 at No. 19 RIT 6

No. 20 Omaha (9-4-1)

12/01/2023 – No. 20 Omaha 2 at Minnesota Duluth 4

12/02/2023 – No. 20 Omaha 1 at Minnesota Duluth 0 (OT)

RV = Received Votes