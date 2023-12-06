Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 5 recaps some big upsets, discusses Delaware and takes stock of the standings

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski recap last week’s NCAA women’s hockey action, including St. Cloud State’s 2-1 victory at No. 1 Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth’s win at No. 2 Wisconsin. And we hear from officials at Delaware, which announced plans to add a varsity women’s hockey team in 2025, and the CHA, which invited the Blue Hens to the conference.

