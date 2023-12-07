Wisconsin defenseman, Seattle draft pick Jugnauth leaves Badgers to play for WHL’s Winterhawks

Wisconsin sophomore defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has left the Badgers to play for the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jugnauth, a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, was a healthy scratch in three of Wisconsin’s last four games but did return to the lineup for last Saturday’s win over Ohio State as the seventh defenseman on the line chart.

Badgers coach Mike Hastings told the Journal on Nov. 28 that Jugnauth was “working on his game.”

In a WHL trade announced Wednesday, Portland sent four draft picks to the Kamloops Blazers to acquire Jugnauth’s rights.

Over his season-plus with Wisconsin, Jugnauth compiled five goals and 12 assists for 17 points in 44 games. He had two assists in 13 games this season.