Boston College back on top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, gets 34 first-place votes in Dec. 11 rankings

With 34 first-place votes, Boston College is back on top of the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, up one spot from last week.

Boston University stays No. 2, getting eight first-place votes, while Quinnipiac is up two to No. 3, with five first-place votes, North Dakota falls three spots to No. 4, and Denver drops one to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 11, 2023

Wisconsin picked up a first-place vote and stays No. 6, Michigan State is again seventh, Maine sits eights, collecting two first-place votes, Minnesota is up one to No. 9, and Providence is down one to No. 10.

The only new team in the rankings this week is Colorado College, coming in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes this week.

This week’s poll is the last until Jan. 2, 2024.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.