Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week in college hockey on the December 11, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review.
In this episode:
- Despite No. 1 North Dakota losing twice to Colorado College in overtime this was maybe the best weekend of the year for the top 10.
- Should we be concerned about North Dakota after three straight OT losses?
- Was Colorado College’s sweep of North Dakota that big of a surprise?
- Wisconsin swept Penn State and has now won five in a row
- Is Dartmouth a sleeper team in the ECAC?
- Why aren’t more people talking about Maine right now?
- This weekend, a handful of non-conference games finished in a tie and were followed by meaningless shootouts. Why?
