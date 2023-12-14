A D-III East Men’s Hockey Letter to Santa

Dear Santa – we really have already received an abundance of presents in the great first half of action displayed by D-II/III hockey in the east. So, with all due respect to songwriters Edward Pola and George Wyle and their holiday classic released back in 1963, let me lead into the hockey wishes with a familiar classic – please feel free to sing along:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – There’s been goals by the dozen, with forwards a buzzin’ and goaltenders stars of the show; there’s been upsets surprising’, conference battles exciting and fans are delighting, you know – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – There’s been goal lights a glowin’, referees whistle blowin’ and fans pre-gaming with beer – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!!

The annual wish list for the season should benefit all the fans near and far looking for even more Puck Magic in the New Year, so, Big Guy in your resplendent red suit, here are some specific asks from all the good coaches and players looking for some added holiday magic in the second half to help their season goals and wishes come true!

CCC

With about half the conference games played just four points separate first place Salve Regina from fourth place Curry and just two points separating first from third. With head-to-head matchups abounding in the second half, this race figures to be very dynamic right to the last buzzer. Salve Regina is leaving the conference next season so they would love nothing more than to be the champions in their final year of competition but don’t expect the other key contenders to hand the Seahawks anything as this conference produced three NCAA tournament teams last season from the same four contending teams.

Matthew Fawcett and Johnny Mulera are among the leading scorers in the conference, and they have been a magical combination for Salve Regina so far this season. Let’s see some more of that chemistry in the second half along with the continued consistency of Endicott’s Andrew Kurapov who just produces points each and every game for the Gulls. Like you Santa these guys deliver on game night so let’s keep them healthy and productive.

Independents

No doubt that Christmas came early for all the Independents when their wish for league acceptance came true for all. Yes, we will see Anna Maria and Rivier joining the MASCAC, Albertus Magnus joining the NEHC and Canton finally a part of the SUNYAC so what more could be found under the tree this year? Well Santa, there is still this year and a second half that can showcase the talent infusion headed to all the aforementioned conferences on teams with winning records. How about all the squads finishing with records above .500 and maybe even 15 wins, or more.

Santa, you must love the competitive spirit that brothers bring to the fore in any game or sport, and it is even better when they are on the same team. How about seeing that the Kindrachuk brothers, Zane, and Zeth, increase their combined totals of 12 goals and 19 points to something higher than 20 goals and 30 points for the Falcons. And by the way, they may not be true relations but all the Matthews (Byrne, Gilbert, and Hennessy ) playing for Anna Maria have been quite good so far this season. Keep them healthy for coach McCauley in the second half where they face some tough teams from NESCAC and SUNYAC.

MASCAC

There are milestones and achievements and then there are big milestones, and such is the case for Fitchburg State head coach Dean Fuller who is a mere five wins from 600 for his career with the Falcons. Here’s hoping the jolly old elf, Santa not coach Fuller, (just kidding coach) can help the team get that accomplishment early in the second half so they can focus solely on pursuit their first MASCAC title since 2018.

Plymouth State has a record run going being unbeaten in MASCAC play for a season and a half. While winning another MASCAC championship is firmly on their radar screen, the big prize is showcasing the talent of MASCAC teams with a win or two in the NCAA tournament. Elusive so far for the Panthers, it would be great if some extra “puck-luck” could be sprinkled that way Mr. Claus.

Five teams sit within four points of each other from second to seventh place setting up a great race in the second half for playoff position. There is a lot of hockey to be played in conference action after the ringing in of the New Year. Some usual suspects are in the hunt so Santa, let’s make sure goaltender Kevin Chandler continues his hot start to the season in goal for Westfield State and keep Salem State’s Erik Larsson among the leading scorers in MASCAC as both will need to help push their teams towards the top.

NE-10

Assumption has been virtually unbeatable in the first half and completed sweeps of St. Anselm and St. Michael’s on the road while winning six one-goal games and three in overtime. That is a success formula for playoff hockey. Santa, please make sure the Greyhounds remain as excited to play as a young child waiting for your arrival on Christmas Eve. This league always sees end of year surprises, so no complacency wishes in every stocking for the boys who want the great first half to mean something at the end.

It’s not often you find a pair of defensemen amongst the leading scorers on a team but Case Kantgias and David Ciancio both have 13 points at the halfway mark with Kantgias chipping in with eight goals. The Purple Knights started hot and cooled quite a bit coming into the semester break so Santa fire up the blueliners and get the rest of squad ready for a great second half and playoff run.

NEHC

The top five teams including Skidmore, Babson, Hobart, Norwich, and Elmira are all just four points apart although three of the teams have games in hand at the break. No one is surprised who is in the mix, but some may see a once beaten Skidmore squad as a surprise in the league. Santa the second half is ripe with opportunities for dramatic hockey on a big scale with four teams already ranked nationally. Let’s let the talent on these teams decide the outcomes so no bad bounces or weird situations deciding games with all important points and positions in the standings. This race to the finish is setting up to be special so let’s add a little Christmas Spirit to all the players for a little added energy for when they need it most.

Hobart has been unbeatable on home ice and has shutout their opponent in seven of their first eleven games with terrific goaltending from Damon Beaver and Mavrick Goyer. Not sure that you can deliver a 63% shutout rate in the second half but it sure would be amazing to see these two guys continue to put up zeros in record fashion. So, Kris Kringle, how about some crease love for the Statesmen netminders to continue their stingy patrolling of the blue paint.

Twenty-six points in 13 games played including 12 goals is an amazing start for Elmira’s Nicholas Domitrovic. The Soaring Eagle forward does most of his damage at even-strength so Santa, please keep a fellow Nick highly productive in the second half to help his team battle in the NEHC race.

NESCAC

Three points separate first from third very early in the season and just four points separate fourth from ninth in what always seems to be a logjam of teams battling for points and position. Tufts has emerged with wins early in conference play have been competitive in every contest this season with their best roster in several years. Santa let’s make sure the Jumbos continue to play large and challenge in the top half of the standings for playoff position and a shot at a league title. Oh, and one more thing Jolly One, Tyler Sendlak keeping his point per game pace would be a big assist in the direction.

Trinity is off to a fast start in conference play and playing well overall. Last year’s NESCAC POTY, Gerard Maretta is off to a great start with five goals in nine games so Santa if No. 22 can keep his pace and leadership of the Bantams going towards a conference title, how about back-to-back POTY awards for a selfless player that probably only wants team success anyway. And speaking of team success, you know the Bantams are the host institution for this year’s D-III Frozen Four… Just saying it would be amazing if the host school was playing on the national stage…

SUNYAC

Four teams separated by just two points is where Geneseo, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Cortland find themselves entering the semester break. Along with the NEHC, this may be the best race to a conference championship in the entire country with three of the four teams having held national ranking and the defending champion Cardinals having held the top spot for several weeks. Santa, this is the last year of the SUNYAC as we have known and loved it so, please make a little magic with all these teams competing right to the end and overtime deciding every key matchup because regulation time isn’t enough hockey to claim victory.

While several of the Lakers, Cardinals and Knights may get more attention about their offensive prowess, oh man in the big red suit, how about a little love for another guy in the Red Dragon uniform who has had a stellar start to the season. Nate Berke already has 20 points on the season and is a key piece in Cortland’s contending in the upper half of the conference. Keep No. 18 healthy and producing another 20 points in the second half.

UCHC

While Utica is looking up in the standings at Wilkes, Stevenson, and Alvernia, the Pioneers have games in hand and more importantly already have wins against the rival Colonels and Mustangs. Gary Heenan’s squad is again unbeaten so far in UCHC play and it would be great if this year’s edition of Utica hockey can run the table towards a championship and long NCAA run. New pieces are contributing nicely to early success so Santa please help that hockey maturity develop in the second half that will make this team special in the post-season.

Goaltender Ty Outen has emerged as a big reason why Stevenson will continue to contend for the conference championship. He leads the league in virtually every statistic at the mid-point of the season. Santa, goalies need some attention too so about some holiday magic that helps Ty keep the puck OUTen the net.

So Big Man with the Holiday Plan, I don’t think the asks are too big this year especially from someone of your stature and skill. We have thoroughly enjoyed the amazing play in the first half and will have to amuse ourselves with other games and activities until the teams return to the ice in late December. Make sure all enjoy a restful and happy holiday season with family and friends, so all are energized to return to the game we all love. The second half will be awesome and the race to the national title could be something special yet again.

Extending to all best wishes for the very best of the season and a joyous and healthy New Year!