D-III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – December 28, 2023

Happy New Year and best wishes for a great 2024!

The semester break is over as many teams resume New Year’s tournament play or non-conference action to finish out calendar year 2023 but officially kick-off the second half of the campaign. The first half delivered fantastic hockey and many surprises that fans everywhere can only hope continues into the chase for conference titles and the national championship in March. I finished the final week of games before the break with my picks going 9-4-1 (.679) which now brings the season overall record to 60-30-7 (.655). Guarantee the second half opens with a lot of continued excitement on the ice as the games will start the process to determine the true contenders and expose the pretenders starts in earnest. Here are just my first-round tournament picks along with some key non-conference games this weekend in the East:

Friday, December 29, 2023

Babson v. St. Michael’s

The Purple Knights struggled before the semester break losing five games in a row so the break was well timed and may have refreshed the home team. The competition does not get any easier with a Babson team that started slowly and built some good momentum heading into the break. The Beavers best be ready for a battle and hang on for a one-goal win – Babson, 3-2

(14) Trine v. Hamilton

The Thunder head into Hamilton as a nationally ranked team but will not be received graciously by their hosts. Great goaltending and special teams are the key ingredients in an upset win for the NESCAC team looking for a statement win – Hamilton, 4-3

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Northfield Bank Tournament

(13) University of New England v. Wesleyan

The Nor’easters found their game and will need to stick to it for a full sixty minutes if they want to skate by the Cardinals into the title game on Sunday. Goaltending is great for both teams, but Girard IV is a save better than Voloshin with an empty-net goal providing the final margin – UNE, 3-1

Aurora v. (11) Norwich

This is a great East v. West battle that should fully entertain the fans at Kreitzberg in the tournament hosted by the Cadets. Great pace, lots of chances and few goals will be key attributes of the game where the home team scores late to win it – Norwich, 3-2

Oswego State Classic

Stevenson v. Cortland

The Mustangs better be ready for a full out assault from the Red Dragons as this game features so high-powered offense from both teams. Nate Berke has been a catalyst for Cortland, and he contributes heavily in a one-goal win – Cortland, 5-4

Concordia (WI) v. Oswego

This tournament has not always been very friendly to the home team and the guest from the West will challenge the Lakers from the opening puck drop. Shane Bull and Tyler Flack have been fixtures on the scoresheet and scoring big goals for the Lakers and contribute in a big way here in an opening round win – Oswego, 3-2

Non-Conference

Williams v. Albertus Magnus

The Ephs and Falcons matchup should be a game played with great pace and skill. Both teams can score goals but the difference here is likely the goaltending of Logan Bateman for the home team who captures a win – Albertus Magnus, 4-2

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Non-Conference

Amherst v. (12) Endicott

The Gulls pressure everyone all over the ice and will be challenged by the discipline of the Mammoths and their system play. This game finds key goals on the special teams front and points from Andrew Kurapov leading the home team to victory – Endicott, 5-2

Middlebury v. (1) Hobart

Coach Mark Taylor has a history with the Panthers early in his coaching career, but his Statesmen are not looking to for a friendly game of shinny. Hobart has been very stingy in surrendering goals and continue that trend regardless whether it is Damon Beaver or Mavrick Goyer in goal – Hobart, 4-0

Bowdoin v. St. Anselm

Old-time, long-time rivalry that always provides some entertaining hockey. The Hawks have had flashes of their game, but the Polar Bears are relentless in throwing pucks on goal and find a way to get more than enough for big road win – Bowdoin, 5-3

Canton v. Lake Forest

The Kangaroos head west and find a Lake Forest squad more than happy to build on their success this season against teams from the east. Game is a close one with the final period being decisive for the home squad – LVC, 4-2

It is a fantastic way to close out calendar 2023 and set the stage for a great second half in D-II/III action across the East. Tournament titles up for grabs – “Drop the Puck!”