Minnesota Duluth’s Spicer ruled academically ineligible for second half of 2023-24 college hockey season

Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Cole Spicer is academically ineligible and will not play for the Bulldogs the second half of the current 2023-24 season.

Spicer can practice but cannot play in games.

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin told the Duluth News-Tribune that “we’ll figure it out.”

“Guys are going to get a chance,” Sandelin said in the report. “Some guys are going to move up, some guys are going to get a different chance. Braden Fischer is here. He’s a center. He’s going to get an opportunity and see how that goes. If not, we have some time to figure out if that’s going to work or if we need to move somebody else there.”

Spicer, a fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2022 (117th overall), has five goals and nine points and is plus-2 in 17 games.