Boston College’s Perreault scores twice with assist, Michigan’s Casey adds three assists as U.S. downs Latvia 7-2 at 2024 World Juniors, advances to semifinals Jan. 4

Gabe Perreault (Boston College) netted two goals and an assist and Seamus Casey (Michigan) added three assists to help the U.S. National Junior Team to a 7-2 victory over Latvia in quarterfinal play here tonight at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The U.S. will play in the semifinals Thursday against Finland at 7:30 p.m. local/1:30 p.m. EDT live on NHL Network.

“There was a lot to like about tonight,” said David Carle (Denver), head coach of the U.S. National Junior team, in a statement. “We’re excited to be moving on and look forward to our next challenge ahead.”

Team USA took a 1-0 lead just 1:31 into the contest when Oliver Moore (Minnesota) slated a pass to Drew Fortescue (Boston College) at the top of the circle where he sent a laser under the glove of Latvian goaltender Devis Rolovs. Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) also recorded an assist on the goal.

Near the halfway mark of the first period, the Latvian offense drove hard into the American zone, but goaltender Jacob Fowler (Boston College) was able to bat the puck clear of the net.

Perreault put the U.S. up 2-0 at 11:42, putting the puck into an open net on the far side after a cross-ice feed from Casey.

Latvia got on the board at 13:50 with a tally Dans Locmelis, but 13 seconds later, the U.S. took a 3-1 lead after Danny Nelson (Notre Dame) deflected a shot from Casey.

Rutger McGroarty (Michigan) netted a power-play goal from the doorstep at 5:22 in the second period to extend the U.S. lead to 4-1. Isaac Howard (Michigan State) and Lane Hutson (Boston University) picked up helpers on the play.

The U.S. added to its tally at the 16-minute mark of the middle frame. Ryan Leonard (Boston College) launched a stretch pass to Perreault who sent a saucer pass across the slot to the blade of Will Smith (Boston College), who capitalized on the two-on-one play.

Perreault netted his second goal of the game with 21 seconds remaining in the period after he batted the puck into the net out of midair on a setup from Smith to send Team USA into the third period with a 6-1 lead.

Moore found the back of the net at 6:34 in the third after he buried a pass from Gauthier and Latvia added a power-play marker at 12:48 to account for the 7-2 final.

Fowler backstopped the U.S. victory with 23 saves.

NOTES: Perreault was named U.S. Player of the Game … Team USA outshot Latvia 41-25 … Team USA was 1 for 4 on the power play, while Latvia was 1 for 2 … A total of 12 different players contributed points in Team USA’s win.