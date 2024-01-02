As calendar turns to 2024, Boston College begins new year at top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With 34 first-place votes, Boston College remains No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, the same spot the Eagles were in the last poll conducted Dec. 11, 2023.

Boston University stays No. 2, getting nine first-place votes, Quinnipiac is again third, picking up two first-place votes, North Dakota holds steady at No. 4, and Wisconsin is up one to No. 5, collecting one first-place vote this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 2, 2024

Denver is down one to No. 6, Maine is up one to No. 7, garnering four first-place votes, while Michigan State is down one to No. 8, Providence is up one to No. 9, and Minnesota is down one to sit 10th in this week’s rankings.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, eight other teams received votes in the poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.