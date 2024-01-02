Holiday tourney wrap-up, where NCAA numbers stand mid-season: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 12

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games and events of the holiday break in this January 2, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Wisconsin and Maine take tournaments in regulation
  • Michigan Tech and Arizona State win in shootouts
  • Should we have more in-season tournaments?
  • Army upsets New Hampshire and Vermont makes it five in a row
  • A look at non-conference records and PairWise
  • Should shootouts decide in-season championship games?
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts

