Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games and events of the holiday break in this January 2, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Wisconsin and Maine take tournaments in regulation
- Michigan Tech and Arizona State win in shootouts
- Should we have more in-season tournaments?
- Army upsets New Hampshire and Vermont makes it five in a row
- A look at non-conference records and PairWise
- Should shootouts decide in-season championship games?
