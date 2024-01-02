Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 7 talks games over the break, U18 World Championships with Lara Stalder and some big ranked matchups coming up

Episode 7: The second half begins and the Under-18 World Championship is ahead

Nicole Haase ( @NicoleHaase ) and Todd Milewski ( @ToddMilewski ) are back from the midseason break to look at some of the early second-half results and to preview Nicole’s trip to Switzerland for the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. Former Minnesota Duluth player Lara Stalder joins Nicole to discuss Switzerland hosting the event.

