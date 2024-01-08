Boston College retains top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll with 37 first-place votes in Jan. 8 rankings

With 37 first-place votes, Boston College is again the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll this week.

Boston University is again No. 2, getting six first-place votes, while Wisconsin is up two to No. 3, picking up five first-place votes, North Dalota stays fourth, and Quinnipiac is down two to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 8, 2024

Denver stays sixth, Maine is again No. 7, earning two first-place votes, Michigan State is again No. 8 and Providence still No. 9, and Western Michigan climbs to 10th, up one from last week’s rankings.

Minnesota falls out of the top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 12 this week.

No new teams enter this week’s poll.

In addition to the top 20 teams, eight other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.