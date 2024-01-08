Looking at USA gold, top of the poll, ASU, conference races: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 13

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 8, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • U.S. World Junior team takes gold with a 6-2 victory over host Sweden in the Gold Medal game
  • Still somewhat quiet around the top of USCHO poll
  • Arizona State wins its second straight in-season tournament with wins over Harvard and Omaha
  • How volatile is the PairWise? When will it settle down?
  • A look at conference races
