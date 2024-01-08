Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 8, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- U.S. World Junior team takes gold with a 6-2 victory over host Sweden in the Gold Medal game
- Still somewhat quiet around the top of USCHO poll
- Arizona State wins its second straight in-season tournament with wins over Harvard and Omaha
- How volatile is the PairWise? When will it settle down?
- A look at conference races
