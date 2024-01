Two Atlantic Hockey games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game between Niagara and Mercyhurst scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT, as well as the Canisius-RIT game scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

A make-up date for the Niagara-Mercyhurst game is to be determined, while the Canisius-RIT game will be made up Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7:05 p.m.